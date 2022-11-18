One Piece Chapter 1067: How Franky's cola system may revive Vegapunk's ancient robot

More One Piece Chapter 1067 spoilers have been released in recent days, with each version of the issue's events providing more detail than the last. This culminated in the release of scanlations for the issue by fan-translators on Thursday, November 17.

Despite not being the official release, fans can usually rely on these scanlations to be fairly accurate in their translation work. As a result, an aspect of One Piece Chapter 1067's dialogue, if left unchanged by the official release, may be teasing a certain Straw Hat's role in the arc in future issues.

Follow along as this article explains why One Piece Chapter 1067 allows Franky to help Vegapunk with the Ancient Robot, as well as how he will do so.

One Piece Chapter 1067’s exposition on ancient robot opens door for Franky to flex his craftsmanship

Why and how Franky will convert the ancient robot’s fuel source to cola

One Piece Chapter 1067 scanlations and spoilers saw the recently-introduced Dr. Vegapunk provide further exposition and background on the ancient robot. This ancient robot was found by Luffy’s group several issues prior and has been a topic of discussion amongst fans since its initial introduction.

This latest issue, on the other hand, has provided fans with a wealth of background information on the machine. Dr. Vegapunk claims it attacked Mariejois 200 years ago, after being constructed at least 900 years ago. Furthermore, while it is known that the machine attacked Mariejois, the precise goals that it sought to achieve through the attack are unknown.

Additionally, any clue from the robot’s actions at Mariejois were halted by one key event. One Piece Chapter 1067 sees Dr. Vegapunk tell Luffy and company that the ancient robot ran out of fuel before actually attacking anyone at Mariejois. An accompanying illustration shows the robot hovering ominously over Mariejois, but not actually doing anything.

One Piece Chapter 1067 then sees Shaka Vegapunk telling Sanji’s group a similar story. He also specifically emphasizes that, while he was able to reverse engineer most of the robot’s technology, he couldn’t figure out a way to replicate its power source. He also says something about the robot's enigmatic power source not being found in the current world.

As a result, the robot sits at the bottom of Egghead Island, motionless and decrepit due to its lack of movement and use. However, fans are theorizing that the robot may be back in action soon, thanks to none other than Franky of the Straw Hat Pirates.

For starters, Franky is a cyborg, which means he is familiar with robotics and their functions, as is Dr. Vegapunk with the Pacifista experiments. He also has a lifetime of building experience and has already created a number of robotic creations that are unquestionably far beyond current technology.

Furthermore, One Piece Chapter 1067 appears to imply that the robot's fuel cannot be found in the modern world. In other words, there is no way to provide the ancient robot with the fuel it was designed to use. Alternatively, this means that the only way to restart the ancient robot is to convert it to a different fuel source.

This is where Franky's cola-fuel system comes into play, harnessing the power of carbonation to generate massive amounts of energy. The Thousand Sunny's Gaon Cannon and Coup de Burst are the best examples of this awesome power. These defensive maneuvers demonstrate how potent cola-fuel can be when used correctly.

With this in mind, it appears only a matter of time before Dr. Vegapunk discovers Franky's cola-fuel system, and the two attempt to adapt it to the ancient robot. While this won't happen until after One Piece Chapter 1067, it fits with how the arc has been progressing so far, especially with the arrival of CP0.

Furthermore, with only Stussy, Lucci, and Kaku on CP0's ship, there are far more Straw Hat crew members to fight than CP0 agents. These crewmates who have been left behind will need something to do while others are fighting off these World Government agents. For Franky, it appears that his future beyond One Piece Chapter 1067 will be spent converting the ancient robot to run on cola.

