One Piece Chapter 1069 spawns one of the best Awakening theories yet

One Piece Chapter 1069 scanlations were released on Thursday, December 8, bringing with them an incredibly exciting, albeit still unofficial, issue. One of the most exciting moments of the chapter is the debut of Rob Lucci’s Awakened form, which had a very different character design.

This unexpected character design in One Piece Chapter 1069 has since sparked discussion on the concept of Awakenings, and how one is achieved by a Devil Fruit’s user. Reddit user u/nicentra seems to have come up with an incredibly sensible and persuasive theory of their own on exactly how Devil Fruit Awakenings work.

Additionally, u/the Reddit user's theory details additional information from the issue, which has completely changed how the fandom looks at and discusses Devil Fruits.

Reddit user’s 5-minute throwaway-theory on One Piece Chapter 1069 met with thunderous applause and support from readers

The theory

Reddit user u/nicentra’s One Piece Chapter 1069 theory pulls from the information revealed in the latest unofficially released issue, as well as from the recently concluded Wano arc. u/nicentra pulls two key pieces of information from each of these sections of the story, combining them into what very well might be one of the strongest Awakening theories yet.

u/nicentra begins by reminding readers of Kaido’s words in Wano, where he essentially said that an Awakening occurs when one’s mind catches up with their Devil Fruit. They emphasize how vague the description is despite it technically still counting as a description. There are certainly many ways to take this ominously ambiguous lesson of Kaido’s.

They then discuss the Devil Fruit lore, which Dr. Vegapunk introduces in One Piece Chapter 1069. While the issue isn’t officially released and translated yet, the unofficially translated release sees Dr. Vegapunk essentially say that Devil Fruits are born from the wishes and desires of humanity. u/nicentra points out how the wish to be free is likely what created Luffy’s Nika Model Human-Human Fruit.

u/nicentra then begins to explain their theory, which is that to Awaken a Devil Fruit, one must “embody the original wish that created the Fruit,” or at least “understand it.” They point out how Luffy didn’t Awaken his Devil Fruit until he truly desired to be a liberator, which came about when he began dreading the future of Wano’s people under Kaido’s rule.

They then explain that this could be why Awakening a Zoan Devil Fruit is said to be so dangerous, citing that “wanting to become an animal” may “regress your mind.” This would also explain why the Jailer Beasts of Impel Down, the first Awakened Zoan types seen in the series, never spoke, and seemed to communicate via grunts and other noises.

Other fans are praising u/nicentra’s theory, saying it’s incredibly sensible and that they’re definitely onto something. These same fans are also helping to build on the theory, adding to the points u/nicentra made or further expanding on their original information. Overall, it seems that the vast majority of the series’ Reddit fanbase agrees with this exceptionally sensible theory.

