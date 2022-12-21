One Piece Chapter 1070 spoiler shows Luffy trying to eat Lucci

One Piece Chapter 1070 additional spoilers and raw scans were released on Tuesday, December 20, bringing with them an incredibly exciting issue. Unsurprisingly, fans saw Luffy and Lucci continue to fight, with Luffy maintaining the upper hand, as expected, thanks to the overpowering strength of his Gear 5 form.

However, there’s one panel of One Piece Chapter 1070 showcasing Luffy’s interesting way of fighting, which fans have absolutely loved. The panel in question sees a Gear 5 Luffy inflate his head to gigantic proportions before trying to eat and swallow Lucci as an attack.

One Piece Chapter 1070 has fans dying over Luffy’s hilarious combat methods and more

One Piece Chapter 1070 begins with the reveal that Sentomaru is still alive following Lucci’s attack. This quickly transitions into S-Snake, S-Shark, and S-Hawk using their Devil Fruit powers and weapons to combat CP0. They easily take several regular agents down, but Kaku and Stussy still refuse to join the fight.

S-Snake has a brief moment of interaction with the Straw Hats here, revealing herself to have the same mannerisms as the real Boa Hancock. Meanwhile, Luffy versus Lucci continues, with Lucci truly unable to hit Luffy. Back in the lab, Nami is still with Dr. Vegapunk, who says Seraphim are the pinnacle of science he’s able to create and are the strongest humans in the sea.

However, Dr. Vegapunk explains that artificial Devil Fruits may not have Awakening potential. He then explains that Zoan Fruits are the only ones that can be reliably replicated currently, due to their simplicity. Mythical Zoans require too much time and money, while Paramecia Fruits need the actual user’s lineage factor to create “Green Blood” which gives the Seraphim the powers.

One Piece Chapter 1070 then sees Dr. Vegapunk explain that Logia Fruits are very difficult, but he did try his best. Interestingly, he doesn’t comment on how he replicated Kizaru’s Fruit here. Back in the Lucci versus Luffy fight, the former is remembering Enies Lobby as his consciousness begins to fade. As Lucci is blown away, Luffy’s comrades advise him to hurry up and head to the escape rocket if he wants to save Atlas.

Luffy then heads to the lab, where Dr. Vegapunk tells the other Straw Hats he will be joining them with varying reactions. One Piece Chapter 1070 then sees Bonney reawaken and once again go for Vegapunk. Meanwhile, Lucci is awake with bandages, and now has control authority over all 4 Seraphim present. The issue then ends by confirming that Kizaru is on his way to Egghead Island.

Generally speaking, fans are heavily praising this issue for a multitude of reasons. Obviously, one of the most popular discussions is Lucci versus Luffy, where the latter was able to absolutely dominate the former while essentially just messing around. The emphasis on the power difference between them currently is something that fans have appreciated thus far.

One Piece Chapter 1070 is also being enjoyed for how quickly it speeds up the Egghead Island arc. With this issue, fans are seemingly racing towards the arc’s conclusion, with the Straw Hats and Vegapunk all ready to leave. While Kizaru’s arrival will undoubtedly throw a wrench into these plans, the arc’s end should still be coming much sooner rather than later.

