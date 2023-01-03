One Piece Chapter 1071: Why the Straw Hats' arrival at Elbaf may become Kid and Luffy's reunion

One Piece Chapter 1071 spoilers continued to be released despite Shueisha’s weekly shonen magazine currently being on holiday break. As a result, fans have information on what the issue could have in store and an unofficially released, fan-translated version of the chapter.

According to these spoilers, One Piece Chapter 1071 is a particularly momentous issue, setting up the immediate future of the series. One exciting aspect is the long-awaited introduction of Elbaf to the story, with Eustass Kid and his Kid Pirates group allegedly arriving on the island. However, some fans speculate that a reunion with Straw Hat Luffy will soon come for Kid in the land of the Giants.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down why One Piece Chapter 1071’s Kid-centric development may see the Straw Hats’ arrival at Elbaf turn into a Luffy and Kid reunion.

One Piece Chapter 1071’s events might see Eiichiro Oda finally deliver the Luffy-Kid team-up arc he’s always wanted

Why things may lead to a reunion

Long before One Piece Chapter 1071, Eustass Kid and Trafalgar D. Water Law were introduced at Enies Lobby. Series creator, author, and illustrator Eiichiro Oda often said that when he first introduced the two, he always intended for Kid to be Luffy’s rival and the more popular between the two. However, fans instantly took to Law rather than Kid, thereby changing his plans.

While speculative, it’s likely a safe bet that this influenced how Oda constructed the New World saga, especially concerning the Punk Hazard and Dressrosa arcs. This, in turn, had a cascading effect that saw Law become Luffy’s reluctant ally rather than Eustass Kid, which is likely what Oda was initially planning.

In a way, Wano saw the two finally team up, at least during the Udon Prison section of the arc’s second act. The two would often work together and compete in the prison, mainly in a gag context rather than being legitimately at odds with one another. Likewise, their partnership extended into the Onigashima Raid when the duo, Law, Zoro, and Killer fought Big Mom and Kaido.

However, Kid and Law eventually split off and fought Big Mom, while Killer took care of Basil Hawkins. Meanwhile, Luffy handled Kaido, and Zoro had an incredible bout with King the Conflagration. While the two did work together here, One Piece Chapter 1071 suggests that Oda isn’t quite done paring off Kid and Luffy anytime soon.

Beyond Kid’s arrival to Elbaf in One Piece Chapter 1071, the issue also saw the final preparations made by the Straw Hats to depart Egghead Island with the Vegapunks in tow. Considering the emphasis placed on Jaguar D. Saul and his saving the knowledge of Ohara for safekeeping at Elbaf, the home of the Giants seems to be the Straw Hats’ most likely destination.

It’s a safe bet that Kid and the Kid Pirates will still be there by the time Luffy, the Straw Hats, and the Vegapunks arrive on the island. Many are theorizing that Big Mom may also return in the Elbaf arc, allowing Kid and Luffy to team up against the former Yonko rather than Kid and Law. The fact that Big Mom still has a bone to pick with Luffy further suggests that this is a possibility and a likelihood.

