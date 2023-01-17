One Piece Chapter 1072 (Initial Spoilers): Stussy's secret revealed as an Awakened Kaku fights Zoro

One Piece Chapter 1072 initial spoilers were released on Monday, January 16, 2023, bringing with them some incredibly exciting reveals. While the initial spoilers are noticeably more sparse than they usually are, there are likely some bigger reveals set to be made later on in the spoiler process.

Hopefully, the later stages of the process will clear up some of the questions stemming from One Piece Chapter 1072’s initial spoilers. In any case, the upcoming issue seems to be an incredibly exciting one to mark the series’ return to regular serialization.

One Piece Chapter 1072 confirms Stussy’s origins, revisits Kuma’s Devil Fruit powers, and more

The One Piece Chapter 1072 initial spoilers, confirmed by Redon, begin by specifying that the issue’s title is fan-translated as The Weight of Memory. The cover image seems to feature Queen, Vinsmoke Judge, and Caesar Clown creating weapons, presumably as members of MADS. This continues the string of flashback-esque cover stories focusing on the outlaw science group.

The initial spoilers begin discussing content by opening with a flashback. It’s unclear what the setting of the flashback is or who is involved in it. However, spoilers do specify that the nature of Kuma’s power is to turn intangible things into tangible things. An example given is what Kuma did with Luffy’s “pain” in Thriller Bark.

Meanwhile, in the present, Kaku is seen using his Awakened Zoan form against Zoro. However, it is specified that Zoro defeats him, which is certainly an exciting clarification. Kaku’s Devil Fruit is the Zoan Type Ox-Ox Fruit, Model: Giraffe, and was first obtained during the Enies Lobby arc. In other words, Kaku has managed to fully Awaken his Devil Fruit in roughly two years.

The final aspect of One Piece Chapter 1072 initial spoilers focuses on Stussy and reveals that she is a clone of a former member of the Rocks Pirates. While somewhat different from the origin story fans had been theorizing for her, it could eventually be revealed that the pirate she’s cloned from was the fifth member of MADS.

While this is the final confirmed spoiler, there are two more that are currently unconfirmed at best. The first claims that the former Rocks member who Stussy is cloned from is Bakkin, the mother of Edward Weevil, who is the apparent son of Whitebeard. If Bakkin is revealed to be a former Rocks Pirates member, this would lend some credence to her claims of raising Whitebeard’s only true son.

The second detail, which many (but not all) leakers have since touted as fake, is that Stussy’s Devil Fruit was the Zoan type Bat-Bat Fruit. However, reputable leakers such as Redon and Etenboby have claimed this to be fake as it pertains to being a spoiler in the upcoming chapter. While it may be revealed later on, it doesn’t currently seem to be a part of the upcoming issue.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

