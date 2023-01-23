One Piece Chapter 1073: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece Chapter 1073 is set to release on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 12 am JST. After the major splash of a return the series made last week, readers are excited about the immediate future and cannot wait to see what’s next. This has led many to scour every corner of the internet for clues on what could happen next.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1073 at the time of this article’s writing. While some alleged spoilers are floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best. Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue, if nothing else.

One Piece Chapter 1073 will likely reveal Stussy as Dr. Vegapunk’s ally as he and the Straw Hats make their getaway

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece Chapter 1073 is set to release at 12 am JST on Monday, January 30, 2023. This translates to a Sunday morning local release window for most international fans. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Monday night. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the series' first and latest three issues. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1073 will release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, January 29, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, January 29, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, January 29, 2023

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, January 29, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, January 29, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, January 29, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, January 30, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Monday, January 30, 2023

What to expect in One Piece Chapter 1073 (speculative)

One Piece Chapter 1073 is most likely to open with a focus on Stussy betraying Kaku and Rob Lucci. Fans will most likely see her decide or announce which side she’s on with no confusion or room for misinterpretation. Most fans expect her to be revealed on Dr. Vegapunk’s side, with her even likely being revealed as Dr. Vegapunk’s mystery ally.

The issue will most likely cut back to Bonney and Dr. Vegapunk, likely wrapping up their current situation quickly and going back to whatever Bonney learned from the energy later. If this is the route taken, this would most likely parlay into Dr. Vegapunk and Bonney reuniting with the other Straw Hats and preparing to leave Egghead Island.

While they are unlikely to leave in One Piece Chapter 1073, the issue will most likely end with the full group reuniting at the Thousand Sunny. Here, the Straw Hats will learn of Stussy’s true identity, likely beginning a quick but lively debate on whether or not they can trust her as the chapter comes to a close.

Chapter 1072 recap

Chapter 1072 opened with a focus on Dr. Vegapunk and Bonney, who were still playing their game of cat and mouse at the issue’s onset. However, this quickly led to Bonney getting the upper hand, turning Dr. Vegapunk into a baby version of himself. She then found a mysterious door with a paw-print symbol on it, finding a ball of energy from her father Bartholomew Kuma’s Paw-Paw Fruit within.

Chapter 1072 then showed the real Kuma trying to climb the Red Line simultaneously while dialogue from Bonney and Dr. Vegapunk and a flashback from the latter played out. It’s revealed that this ball of energy is Kuma’s memories as Bonney reaches out to absorb it. The issue then cut to the Lab Stratum, where the Seraphim and CP0 began attacking the building while Kaku and Zoro fought.

However, Kaku and Zoro’s fight was quickly interrupted, as Stussy seemingly betrayed her CP0 compatriots by putting Kaku to sleep and asking Lucci to follow suit. The issue ended shortly after that by revealing Stussy to be a clone of a former Rocks Pirates member known as Miss Buckingham Stussy.

