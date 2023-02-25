One Piece Chapter 1076: Kid's chances of beating Shanks, fully explained

Scanlations for One Piece Chapter 1076 were released on Thursday, February 23, 2023, bringing the exciting unofficial release of the issue. Fans saw the union between Luffy and Lucci there and the identification of Dr. Vegapunk's whereabouts. Likewise, Dr. Vegapunk’s current status all but outwardly confirms that there is a traitor amongst the Vegapunks.

The most exciting aspect of One Piece Chapter 1076 was the setup of Captain Eustass Kid versus Shanks in Elbaf. Fans have been talking about this development non-stop throughout the issue’s entire spoiler process, excitedly debating how the feud could end and how its result could change the series’ landscape.

Unsurprisingly, Kid’s chances of winning versus Shanks have become the central topic of debate, with fans seemingly split on the likely outcome of the fight. Follow along as this article breaks down Kid’s chances of defeating Shanks in battle as of One Piece Chapter 1076.

One Piece Chapter 1076 may be setting Kid up for catastrophic failure against one of series’ strongest fighters, Shanks

With Kid and Shanks’ confrontation seemingly unavoidable as of One Piece Chapter 1076, fans have taken it legitimately and seriously, debating what the outcome of the fight may be. While many fans claim that Shanks will have no issues defeating Kid, others argue that the Supernova has surprised before and may do so again here.

Unfortunately, one of the biggest pieces of evidence against Kid’s victory stems from something his Vice-Captain, Killer, says to him in the latest issue. Within, fans see Killer remind his captain that the last time the two crew members fought, Kid lost his arm without even getting an opportunity to fight Shanks first.

If kid wasn’t able to reach Shanks and lost his arm in their crew’s last fight; this is a blow to his chances of victory in One Piece Chapter 1076 and beyond. Many fans argue Kid has no chance of winning against Shanks, considering that fact alone.

My goat Shanks: Stop the war nowEveryone at MF: OkShanks: I want an audienceFive Elders: OkShanks: leave Wano nowAn Admiral: OkShanks: leave now or we figh...Kid: We fight.Shanks: ...but I-Kid: WE FIGHTA conqueror's willMy goat Shanks: Stop the war nowEveryone at MF: OkShanks: I want an audienceFive Elders: OkShanks: leave Wano nowAn Admiral: OkShanks: leave now or we figh...Kid: We fight.Shanks: ...but I-Kid: WE FIGHT A conqueror's will My goat 😈 https://t.co/sJs1JiQwdL

Even more concerning is that Shanks is apparently an ally to Elbaf, as indicated by his friendliness with the giants Dorry, Brogy, Oimo, and Kashi, as well as his crew being allowed on the island. Shanks also asked Dorry and Brogy to come up with him for a potential fight, giving them an even greater advantage over the forces Kid is able to muster up.

While it may seem like Kid has no advantage as of One Piece Chapter 1076, it’s more likely than not that Shanks is unaware of Kid being able to use his Awakened Devil Fruit. If used at the right moment, Kid’s Awakening could be enough to turn the tide of battle, possibly knocking out enough of Shanks’ forces to convince the man himself to begin fighting.

However, this is purely speculative, as it is unknown when Kid experienced his awakening. Furthermore, against such overwhelming odds, Awakening alone is unlikely to carry Kid and his crew to victory. The popular opinion among fans is correct, with Kid seemingly having no chance of beating Shanks and his crew at Elbaf.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

