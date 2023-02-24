One Piece Episode 1053: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece Episode 1053 is set to be released on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. After the exciting implication that Kaido’s power is diminishing in the previous episode, fans can’t wait to see how Luffy approaches the fight next. They are also eager to see how Momonosuke and Yamato guarantee the Flower Capital’s safety.

Unfortunately, it’s unknown how much of this the episode will cover, with verifiable spoiler information currently unavailable for One Piece Episode 1053. With the preview revolving around Sanji’s fight against Queen, focus on the above things seems unlikely. Fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Episode 1053 while speculating on what to expect.

One Piece Episode 1053 sees Sanji shine in the spotlight as his fight with Queen heats up

Release date and time, where to watch

ONE PIECE (ワンピース) Spoilers @OP_SPOILERS2023 #ONEPIECE1053



ONE PIECE EPISODE 1053 PREVIEW!



Episode title: "Sanji's Mutation - Both Wings' Yellow Light"



Release Date: February 26, 2023 09:30 am (Japan Time)



▪︎ After this episode, there will be 2 weeks break. One Piece Anime will come back on March 19. ONE PIECE EPISODE 1053 PREVIEW!Episode title: "Sanji's Mutation - Both Wings' Yellow Light"Release Date: February 26, 2023 09:30 am (Japan Time)▪︎ After this episode, there will be 2 weeks break. One Piece Anime will come back on March 19. #ONEPIECE1053ONE PIECE EPISODE 1053 PREVIEW!Episode title: "Sanji's Mutation - Both Wings' Yellow Light"Release Date: February 26, 2023 09:30 am (Japan Time)▪︎ After this episode, there will be 2 weeks break. One Piece Anime will come back on March 19. https://t.co/CIP5ygaG44

One Piece Episode 1053 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, February 26, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. Most international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after it begins airing in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. This makes Crunchyroll the best option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1053 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Saturday, February 25

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Saturday, February 25

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, February 26

Central European Time: 3:00 am, Sunday, February 26

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, February 26

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, February 26

Japanese Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, February 26

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, February 26

Episode 1052 recap

One Piece Episode 1052 opened with Momonosuke and Yamato dodging the falling boulders from Onigashima, with Yamato noticing that Kaido’s power is weakening via his Flame Clouds.

However, if Onigashima does fall, it will put the Flower Capital in danger. Thus, Yamato told Momonosuke that he had to make Flame Clouds to work against Kaido’s while also creating a safety net for Onigashima.

Yamato elaborated that this is even more necessary due to the plethora of weapons and explosives in Onigashima, essentially turning it into a flying bomb. With no time to evacuate the Flower Capital and Luffy being busy fighting Kaido, it is on Yamato and Momonosuke to ensure the safety of all involved.

The episode then shifted to the Live Floor, where Sanji and Zoro were fighting Queen and King, respectively. The focus was first put on Sanji, who was seemingly shocked by not taking any damage from Queen’s big hits. Queen, meanwhile, tried to goad Sanji into donning the Raid Suit.

King, on the other hand, was able to knock Zoro off of the island with one of his blows. However, he was somehow able to climb back up as the episode ended.

What to expect (speculative)

Based on the preview, One Piece Episode 1053 will most likely focus on Sanji versus Queen. Given that something is seemingly wrong with Sanji’s body, fans can expect much of the episode to focus on the cook’s internal thoughts and feelings as he’s attacked by Queen.

In between these scenes, fans will likely be given updates on Zoro versus King. With Zoro and Sanji’s fights easily being the two most important on Onigashima next to Luffy versus Kaido, they deserve non-stop attention in the coming episodes. Thankfully, fans can count on Toei Animation to do exactly that in One Piece Episode 1053 and beyond.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes