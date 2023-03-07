One Piece Chapter 1077 (Hints): Cryptic teasers suggest a shocking death in the coming issue

With the series’ break week over, fans are now looking forward to One Piece Chapter 1077’s long-awaited official release at the end of the week. Even more exciting is that the arrival of the release week also signifies the beginning of the issue’s spoiler process, with initial information set to be released in a matter of hours.

However, the already-released hints for One Piece Chapter 1077 are painting quite a scary picture of the upcoming issue’s events. Cryptic reaction shots and teases of death suggest that someone will be suffering a grave wound in the upcoming issue’s events.

One Piece Chapter 1077 seemingly all but confirmed to feature massive death or grave injury

The latest hints

The first hint for One Piece Chapter 1077 was posted on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at roughly 5 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) by lead series leaker Redon. The hint in question is a GIF featuring a sequence from the popular 2017 horror/thriller film Get Out. Protagonist Chris Washington (played by Daniel Kaluuya) can be seen crying and staring into the camera with a shocked expression, an incredibly famous scene from the movie.

This hint seems to be more concerned with Redon’s reaction to the issue’s events rather than an actual suggestion of what the event itself is. There’s almost no way to interpret this hint in a way that provides sensible commentary on the issue's events. As a result, fans assumed that the upcoming chapter would be a shocking one.

The next hint for One Piece Chapter 1077 was posted to Twitter by Redon on Monday, March 6, 2023, at roughly 6 am EST. The hint in question is a GIF that features blood splattering, a scene that appears to be from the popular 1987 film Hellraiser. However, the scene coming from Hellraiser likely provides no additional commentary on the issue’s events beyond what the hint inherently brings.

Likewise, the most literal interpretation of this hint is that someone will die or suffer a grave injury in the coming issue’s events. With the Seraphim running amok all over Egghead Island, this is hardly a shocking or unexpected turn of events. Some fans are instead arguing that this could hint at Lucci and Kaku betraying Luffy and Zoro, taking them by surprise and landing some incredibly deadly hits on the two.

The third hint for One Piece Chapter 1077 was posted to Twitter at about 7 am EST on March 6, and features a GIF from the popular sports anime series, Haikyuu!!. The GIF in question features the Karasuno volleyball team, with a majority of its members donning angry expressions. While some background characters are shown to be joyful, anger is likely the main hint here.

This hint is somewhat difficult to decipher, as it could be interpreted as either commentary from Redon or a true hint about the issue’s storyline. In the case of the former, it is most likely just further commentary on the above theory of a character dying or being seriously injured. In the case of the latter, however, there are many ways to interpret this hint.

For example, there are six Karasuno team members seen in the GIF. This could be representative of the other six Vegapunks finding out who the traitor is and expressing their anger about being hurt by one of their own. This hint could also be about the Straw Hats finding out that Luffy and Zoro released Lucci and Kaku, which would also explain why the GIF features mixed reactions like the Straw Hat crew would likely have.

The fourth hint for One Piece Chapter 1077 is a GIF from a game in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise series. While it is hard to tell exactly which game the GIF comes from, fans can see Sonic breaking a box open before jumping up. The box seems to contain a kind of fruit, although it’s hard to tell exactly which fruit this is.

While certainly hard to believe, the only possible turn of events this GIF could be suggesting is that a character eats some kind of Devil Fruit in One Piece Chapter 1077. Given that the current setting is Egghead Island, this Fruit is as likely to be a real one as it is a synthetic one replicated by Dr. Vegapunk himself. The better question to ask is who could possibly be eating this Devil Fruit, which is certainly a troubling and mysterious note to leave readers on.

One Piece Chapter 1077 is set to release on Monday, March 13, at 12 am JST. Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

