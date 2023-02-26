One Piece chapter 1077: What to expect

With the official release of chapter 1076 this weekend, fans are already anticipating and discussing what might be in One Piece chapter 1077. Unfortunately, with the series set to be on break this week, fans will have to wait quite some time before finding out for themselves what will be in the issue’s official release.

Even more unfortunate is that this break week also delays the spoiler process for One Piece chapter 1077 by a week. In other words, fans have no reliable means of discovering what will be in the upcoming issue of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s smash-hit manga series until the release week has arrived.

While fans won’t have reliable and trustworthy information on the issue until then, there are at least a few key plot points they can expect the upcoming issue to cover. Here’s what to expect from One Piece chapter 1077.

One Piece chapter 1077 likely to finally reveal who the Vegapunk traitor is as more Seraphim are activated

What to expect (speculative)

Following the events of the series’ latest officially released issue, One Piece chapter 1077 is likely set to finally reveal who the Vegapunk traitor is. One of the most compelling pieces of evidence is Dr. Vegapunk's imprisonment in a secret prison alongside the missing Cipher Pol agents. His ignorance of their presence on Egghead Island further sets up the traitor reveal.

With the previous issue establishing that Dr. Vegapunk and the Cipher Pol agents can communicate with one another, it seems like a matter of time until their captor is disclosed. Whoever the Cipher Pol agents end up naming as their captor is most likely the Vegapunk traitor as well, given Dr. Vegapunk’s lack of knowledge of the prison’s existence.

One Piece chapter 1077 may also reveal the traitor in a different way. With each Vegapunk either in a group searching the Lab Phase for Dr. Vegapunk or otherwise accounted for, the traitor could instead turn on their group. This would be an exciting way to reveal them that also adds further stakes and complications to what appears to be the Egghead Island arc’s home-stretch.

It’s possible that this has already occurred, with Nami being heard screaming out in the opening section of chapter 1076. While it’s generally agreed upon that Vegapunk Edison, the Vegapunk Satellite with Nami, is unlikely to be the traitor, another Vegapunk could have broken away from their group and thus revealed themselves.

Beyond the expected traitor reveal, or rather alongside it, fans are expecting One Piece chapter 1077 to introduce the remaining Seraphim. With the Seraphim being based on the previous Shichibukai, fans have only seen 4 recreations of 11 total Shichibukai title holders in the series thus far.

However, fans aren’t expecting all 11 of the former Shichibukai to be represented in Pacifista form. Beyond the four which fans have already seen, it’s expected that an S-Bat Seraphim representing Gecko Moria, and S-Mingo Seraphim representing Donquixote Doflamingo, and an S-Croc Seraphim representing Crocodile will appear.

Fans believe S-Mingo and S-Croc will be revealed as Seraphim models due to Crocodile and Doflamingo having each been imprisoned in Impel Down prior to One Piece chapter 1077. Dr. Vegapunk stated that he used Impel Down prisoners to experiment with Devil Fruit recreation, giving him the perfect opportunity to recreate each of their respective Fruits.

As for Gecko Moria’s inclusion, he’s the one who makes the most sense to be a Seraphim model out of the remaining options. He’s the only one with an animal design or motif, as well as being one of the original seven Shichibukai. While some would argue that Buggy the Clown is a better candidate because he was also imprisoned at Impel Down at one point, his current Yonko status likely invalidates his Seraphim status.

One Piece chapter 1077 may also end with an update on where Kizaru’s fleet is in relation to Egghead Island. With the latest official release confirming that over 100 ships are on their way, it’s likely that the armada will arrive anytime now. However, this is all purely speculative, with no verifiable spoiler information available for chapter 1077 as of this article’s writing.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

