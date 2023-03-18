One Piece chapter 1078: Why the Egghead Incident may have been teased since 2015

One Piece chapter 1078 scanlations were released on Thursday, March 16, bringing with them the exciting, albeit unofficial, translation of the latest issue. While these translations are unofficial, differences in the official translation are typically minor details, rarely taking away from the overall meaning and events of the issue.

Resultantly, fans have been gossiping over the “Egghead Incident” set up in One Piece chapter 1078 since the issue’s unofficial release. They are eagerly and excitedly debating one another on what the event itself could possibly be, as well as what the potential fallout is for both the Straw Hats and the World Government alike.

However, some are pointing out that there may already be a canonical clue to some details of the Egghead Incident within the series, or more specifically the Dressrosa Arc.

One Piece chapter 1078’s introduction of Egghead Incident may not be an “introduction” at all, but rather continued setup

One Piece chapter 1078 scanlations truly covered all current bases of the Egghead Island Arc, taking readers to essentially every significant group and gathering on the island currently. They were shown the Egghead Island civilians evacuating, each Straw Hat group’s current status, and were even Dr. Vegapunk and Jewelry Bonney in the latest issue.

Also present was a flashback to three months before the arc began, focused on Mariejois and the incessant anonymous calls of someone on Egghead to the World Government. The anonymous caller revealed that Dr. Vegapunk was researching the Void Century, creating a snowball of events that led to contemporary events in the series.

While One Piece chapter 1078 at least unofficially confirmed that the Egghead Incident was set in motion three months prior to the current events, that may not be its only prior mention. In light of this latest info dump and tease on the aforementioned event, some fans were reminded of a similar claim from the series’ narrator in the final moments of the Dressrosa Arc.

Chapter 800, released in September 2015, saw the formation of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet. This was essentially the leaders of various forces who fought alongside the Straw Hats and Luffy in Dressrosa pleading their allegiance to the group, complete with a sake toast. While the group largely separated after the arc’s conclusion, fans were left with an ominous warning about their fates by the narrator.

Official translations of the issue claimed that they would each “grow in power, until they eventually cause a great incident of historic proportions.” Especially significant is the use of the word “incident” in official translations, matching the unofficially translated words of the series’ narrator in One Piece chapter 1078.

Furthermore, it is widely believed that official translations will end up using the same phrasing for the narrator’s monolog and set up of the “Egghead Incident.” Thus, fans are asserting that at least one factor of this is likely to be the reunion of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet. This, however, begs the question of how the Grand Fleet will find their way to Egghead.

Fortunately, such a means was established well before the events of One Piece chapter 1078. Chapter 801 of the series saw Luffy distribute the Vivre Card made of him to the various leaders of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet, as well as Bellamy and Sabo. As most fans know, a Vivre Card will burn up as the life force of its associated individual becomes weaker and weaker.

With the events of Wano already pushing Luffy to his absolute limit, it’s possible that the Straw Hat Grand Fleet was already following the Vivre Card’s directions by the arc’s end. Similarly, there’s still opportunity for Luffy’s life force to weaken on the Egghead Island, especially if he keeps senselessly attacking the Seraphim as seen in One Piece chapter 1078.

Thus, it’s not only entirely possible, but somewhat likely that the Straw Hat Grand Fleet is already on their way to Egghead Island. With the Grand Fleet totaling 69 ships and over 5,600 fighters, this makes them a somewhat comparable force to Admiral Kizaru’s reinforcements, which number over 100 Marine ships. Hence, it seems all but certain that the Straw Hat Grand Fleet will play a major role in the Egghead Incident.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

