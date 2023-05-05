One Piece 1083: Is Davy Jones the man marked by flames?

After the closure of the Wano Arc, One Piece entered its final saga, which should develop all the storylines and unanswered questions in the series. However, Eiichiro Oda introduced his readers to another intriguing mystery.

In chapter 1056, Killer and Eustass Kid declared that they were going after the "man marked by flames". According to the two Worst Generation members, finding this person would allow them to pull ahead of the other contenders in the quest to find the One Piece.

The true identity of this mysterious individual is yet to be revealed, and there are many suitable candidates. Follow this article to find an interesting insight regarding a character who may potentially be this key figure.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1083 and reflects the writer's personal views.

The man marked by flames is a key figure to find the One Piece, but his identity is still shrouded in mystery

Who is Davy Jones?

The Davy Back Fight was named after the mythical Davy Jones (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Most One Piece fans may have never heard of Davy Jones, and this character is indeed yet to appear in the series. However, he was mentioned in chapter 306 during the explanation of the rules of Davy Back Fight, a pirate game meant to challenge other crews to coscript their members.

The game was named after the mythical figure of Davy Jones. Showcasing her knowledge, Nico Robin explained that this individual was a greedy pirate who amassed a colossal fortune, which he jealously kept in his chest, hiding it from his crew.

In the SBS of volume 38, Eiichiro Oda revealed that Davy Jones was so greedy that he made a pact with the devil, ending up cursed into living forever in the depths of the sea. However, he still operates as a pirate, stealing all the treasures of the sunken ships and locking them in his chest.

These details pertain to One Piece's Davy Jones, however real-life maritime folklore features a legendary figure with very similar characteristics. Sailors use "to be sent to Davy Jones' locker" as a metaphor for shipwrecks in which the drowning ship is consigned to the depths of the ocean.

Is Davy Jones the man marked by flames?

The man marked by flames is crucial to find the legendary treasure (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Whoever wanted to reach Laugh Tale, the island where the One Piece treasure is located, needs to possess the four Road Poneglyphs. Each of them indicates a location, and by combining all four places it is possible to locate Laugh Tale.

In One Piece chapter 1081, the Blackbeard Pirates revealed that the man marked by flames holds one of these four special Poneglyphs. According to their knowledge, this person travels in an all-black ship that swallows his enemies in a gigantic vortex, should they come too close.

Blackbeard and his men don't know the identity of the mysterious individual. However, Shiryu speculated that he could be a man who is on the World Government's side, as possessing one of the Road Poneglyphs would prevent any pirate to find the One Piece.

This recent information has led fans to theorize that the man in question may be none other than the legendary Davy Jones. The man marked by flames is somehow able to create vortices at sea, sucking ships into the deep sea, which is literally what Davy Jones is rumored to do.

Living on the seafloor, Davy Jones may have the Sea Kings as allies, using them to move easily and quickly in the Poneglyph. Moreover, in the recent chapters of One Piece, the author may have inserted another interesting cue.

The brutal defeats suffered by the Kid Pirates against the Red Hair Pirates and by the Heart Pirates against the Blackbeard Pirates have several shared traits. Among them, is the fact that both the beaten crews had their ships destroyed and sunken.

Davy Jones is said to live deep down on the seafloor, robbing any sunken ship and hiding it in his locker. In the real-life folklore, which One Piece author Eiichiro Oda was likely inspired by, "Davy Jones' Locker" is a euphemism for the oceanic abyss, the final resting place of drowned sailors.

The fact that both the "Polar Tang", the submarine of the Heart Pirates, and the "Victoria Punk", the ship of the Kid Pirates, ended up sunken and falling into the abyss of the sea may be Oda's way to introduce Davy Jones robbing them.

Kid and Killer were looking for the man marked by flames. Assuming that the latter is none other than Davy Jones, the places would be swapped now, as it would be him who goes in search of them, to capture them in his legendary locker.

A further cue is the fact that the Poneglyph located in the Sea Forest in Fishman Island, just next to an apology message from Joy Boy, was stolen 25 years ago, and its whereabouts are now unknown.

This is the same Poneglyph that the Blackbeard Pirates assumed the man marked by flames was in possession of, meaning that he had to steal it from the seafloor. Yet another coincidence is the alleged place of residence of Davy Jones.

Final Thoughts

One Piece has entered its final saga, and the moment when the legendary treasure will be disclosed, along with the reveal of the many secrets yet to be uncovered, is drawing closer.

However, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda loves to enrich the story with further subplots, which trigger fans into attempting to connect these side stories with the main plot. This is the case with the "man marked by flames".

As it was implied that this person would be a key figure for those who aim to find the One Piece, fans have immediately started speculating who this individual may be. While there are several potential suspects, the piece emphasized the several connections that tie the mythical Davy Jones with the enigmatic man with the burn scar.

This character was mentioned a few times long ago, and it was believed to be long dead. However, there's a substantial chance that he is not a folklore legend, but a pirate who will play a major role in the rush for the legendary treasure.

