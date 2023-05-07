One Piece chapter 1083: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

One Piece chapter 1083 is set to release on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 12 am JST. Following the Cross Guild’s entering the race for the One Piece and the tease of Sabo finally discussing the Reverie’s events, readers certainly can’t wait to get back to the series. However, many are hesitant to believe that fans will learn what happened at the Reverie in coming issues.

Unfortunately, there has been no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1083 at the time of this writing. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, they have not been confirmed by the leaker community for the series. However, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue.

One Piece chapter 1083 likely to return to Egghead or Hachinosu if Sabo’s story isn’t told

Release date and time, where to read

One Piece chapter 1083 is set to release at 12 am JST on Monday, May 15, 2023. For most international fans, this means a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans will instead see the episode become available Monday night. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three chapters in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety..

One Piece chapter 1083 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, May 14, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, May 14, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 pm, Sunday, May 14, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Sunday, May 14, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, May 14, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, May 14, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, May 15, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, May 15, 2023

Chapter 1082 recap

One Piece chapter 1082 began at Marine Headquarters, where it was established that a civilian had killed Rear Admiral T Bone to obtain a Cross Guild bounty. The chapter then cut to the Cross Guild, where the man was collecting the bounty. Buggy was then seen being called into a meeting room with Crocodile and Mihawk, where he was beaten up for having their ship made to look exactly like him.

The trio then discussed their next moves, with Mihawk and Crocodile constantly referencing creating a “utopia.” Buggy, however, said that they should be going after the One Piece like real pirates, which Mihawk and Crocodile shot down due to the competition. They’re now at a severe disadvantage with no Road Poneglyphs and no one to read them.

In response, Buggy announced to the Cross Guild that they’d be going after the One Piece anyway, much to Mihawk and Crocodile’s chagrin. Meanwhile, in the Kamabakka Kingdom, Sabo was confirmed to be alive once more as he arrived with several Lulusian refugees in tow. The chapter ended with him in a meeting with Monkey D. Dragon and Emporio Ivankov, where he finally began discussing the Reverie’s events.

What to expect (speculative)

While many fans are hoping that One Piece chapter 1083 finally sees the events at the Reverie unveiled, many are cautiously optimistic in this regard. If the chapter sees Sabo’s story told, fans can expect to stick with it for at least this entire issue. In all likelihood, this will be a multi-issue story with much to tell about what Sabo saw.

However, if One Piece chapter 1083 does choose to shift perspectives to elsewhere in the world, a return to either Egghead or Hachinosu is expected. The former would likely kick off with the arrival of the Blackbeard Pirates to the island, while the latter would see Garp order SWORD to evacuate with Hibari while he deals with Kuzan.

