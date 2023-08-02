One Piece chapter 1089: What happened to the Seraphim? Explored

After several chapters of detachment, the latest installment of One Piece will finally return, narrating the events that are currently taking place on Egghead. Newly arrived on the island, the Straw Hat Pirates got involved in the World Government's attempt to murder Dr. Vegapunk.

Also, another plot was unfolding, as one of Vegapunk's satellite bodies, York, secretly plotted to sell out the scientist's head in exchange for the Five Elders allowing her to become a Celestial Dragon.

One Piece chapter 1089's official release is set for Monday, August 7, 2023. Based on the issue's raw scans and spoiler summary, it seems that the struggle between the Straw Hat Pirates and the Seraphim cyborgs came to an end. However, the chapter doesn't expressly say how that happened, leaving the question open to speculation.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1089.

As of One Piece chapter 1089, the storytelling returns to Egghead with a shocking turn of events

York's plot has been completely neutralized in One Piece 1089

Leader @LeaderTakes #ONEPIECE1089 Look at my goat Zoro man. I am not gonna cap Zoro has some of the best drip in the series fr fr. pic.twitter.com/5qEGRNqpNW

As seen in One Piece 1089's raw scans, the issue shifts the narration back to Egghead. Vegapunk York is shown making a call to Mary Geoise, asking the Five Elders to not harm her and the laboratory, as well as to grant her the privilege of becoming a Celestial Dragon in exchange for her services.

The Five Elders agree to her request, but on the following page, it's revealed that York is crying while she makes the call. As she speaks, the traitress is indeed threatened by none other than "Pirate Hunter" Roronoa Zoro, who holds his sword pointed at her neck.

Panicked, Yorks ends the conversation with a scream, begging the Five Elders for help. As one of the five highest-ranked Celestial Dragons, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, is already approaching Egghead, together with Marine Admiral Kizaru and other powerful Navy officers, this is likely the set-up for the next major battle of the Straw Hat Pirates.

The Seraphim are a real threat

The Seraphim are cyborgs empowered with King's Lunarian DNA (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Before the narrative detachment that shifted the storytelling to other subjects, the Straw Hat Pirates, as well as CP0 elite agents Lucci and Kaku, who asked Luffy and Zoro for a temporary alliance, were busy handling a rather problematic issue.

To wreak havoc on Egghead, eradicating all potential hindrances, York had indeed deployed the mighty Seraphim. Created by Dr. Vegapunk on behalf of the World Government, the Seraphim are cyborgs based on the former Seven Warlords and enhanced with the DNA of King, the latest Lunarian survivor.

The far stronger version of the old Pacifista cyborgs, Seraphim possess the Lineage Factor of the former Seven Warlords, whose childhood versions they resemble, as well as the peculiar powers of the Lunarian race, which grants them immense natural durability.

Several years before One Piece's current narration, Vegapunk conducted experiments on King, who was held captive by the World Government. After testing King's exceptional resilience, Vegapunk used his DNA to enhance the Seraphims, providing them with the same natural-born toughness.

Equipped with Green Blood, a substance instilled with Lineage Factor, Vegapunk enabled the Seraphim to gain genetic memories of the skills they learned from the same person their artificial blood was created from. Thanks to their Lunarian powers, the Seraphim obtained exceptional durability.

Owing to the flames on their backs, the cyborgs were able to come out completely unscathed after being struck with attacks from individuals of Blackbeard, Luffy, Zoro, and Lucci's caliber.

S-Hawk, S.Snake, and S-Shark (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Not even consecutive barrages of fearsome techniques in quick succession broke their resistance, as the Seraphim endured every attack with seemingly no damage. Astonished, Luffy even likened their toughness to that of the mighty Kaido.

When York pleaded for help, Kizaru, as well as the Five Elders, including Saturn, were shocked, as they believed that she had everything under control after having employed the Seraphim. In light of their exceptional defense and destructive power, the cyborgs are fearsome opponents, even for a Yonko crew.

However, the Straw Hat Pirates, the CP0 agents, and the remaining Vegapunk bodies, who were last seen split into subgroups to engage the Seraphim in different locations of Egghead, are now gathered in the same place, with the cyborgs nowhere to be seen.

There's a reason why the Seraphim weren't defeated but stopped

Noticing the major development, fans immediately started speculating what happened, as One Piece 1089 didn't give a clear explanation of the events that led to the current situation.

Possibly, the fact that Zoro revealed the secret of the Lunarians' toughness to Luffy, Lucci, and Kaku may have helped them gain the upper hand against S-Hawk and S-Bear. Using transceivers, they might have shared the information with Sanji and the others, helping them to do the same against the remaining Seraphim.

It's also possible that Luffy and Zoro decided to use their Advanced Conqueror's Haki to annihilate the Seraphim. Since the beginning of the struggle on Egghead, many One Piece readers have been wondering why the Straw Hat Pirates' captain and second-in-command weren't employing their strongest Haki powers to handle the situation.

Kami @CapsuleCorpKami #ONEPIECE1089



Everyone so focused on agenda they skipped over the fact that usopp and Franky are no longer petrified. It’s likely they were able to corner York and have her call off the seraphim. Frankys hair looks hilarious tho pic.twitter.com/xh3FPieCin Everyone so focused on agenda they skipped over the fact that usopp and Franky are no longer petrified. It’s likely they were able to corner York and have her call off the seraphim. Frankys hair looks hilarious tho

Most likely, however, the matter has been solved in another way rather than with Luffy and Zoro's overwhelming Haki. Usopp and Vegapunk Lilith had been turned to stone by S-Snake's Love-Love Fruit, which means that they could never be normal again if the Seraph were simply slain.

As seen with the incident during the siege of Amazon Lily, the suppression of the Love-Love Fruit user won't erase the consequences of his abilities. On the contrary, it would just condemn the victims to remain petrified forever. Thus, the only option to save Usopp and Lilith was for S-Snake to undo the effects of her Devil Fruit power.

Zoro is possibly the one who forced York to stop the Seraphim (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

S-Snake, like the other Seraphim, only answered Vegapunk York's commands. This means that someone captured the traitress and forced her to order the Seraphim to stop fighting and S-Snake to turn Lilith and Usopp back to normal.

Probably the person who found York and coerced her to put an end to the fuss was Zoro. As he was chasing after S-Hawk, who had gone searching for weaker foes to kill, Zoro likely got lost, as he comically does every single time he ventures alone.

This time, however, this turned out to be useful, as he ran across York. With his overwhelming might, Zoro forced her to order the Seraphim back.

Final Thoughts

With the arrival of Kizaru, Saturn, and the rest of the Navy, the situation on Egghead is about to reach its climax. Undoubtedly, big things are about to happen on the island.

Still, the exciting set of developments will leave One Piece fans with a bittersweet taste, as next week Eiichiro Oda's manga will be on hiatus due to the Weekly Shonen Jump's traditional mid-August break. Thus, readers won’t get the next chapter until the second half of the month.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.