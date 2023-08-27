One Piece chapter 1091: Major spoilers to expect

Following an inconsistent serialization schedule throughout August, fans are hopeful that the release of One Piece chapter 1091 will bring a regular publishing schedule. While series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda is hardly to blame for August breaks, fans are nevertheless excited to receive weekly chapters once again.

Discussion around the potential events and developments within One Piece chapter 1091 has taken over the online presence of the series’ fandom. With the Egghead Incident’s events starting with Admiral Kizaru’s assault, readers can’t wait to see the fights and twists the Egghead Island arc’s climax has in store.

However, fans are unlikely to see any major developments occur in One Piece chapter 1091 because of the current situation on Egghead Island. Instead, the chapter may continue paving the way for some of the later major events set to take place, such as Luffy versus Admiral Kizaru and Saint Jaygarcia Saturn making his presence known.

One Piece chapter 1091 likely to focus on setting up future developments rather than diving into the action

Considering how the previous chapter ended, One Piece chapter 1091 may somewhat scratch readers’ itch for action by showing Sentomaru versus Admiral Kizaru. This is partially due to the narrative significance of this fight, as well as the fact that Sentomaru is acting as the gatekeeper to Kizaru’s true targets in the form of the Straw Hat crew and Dr. Vegapunk.

Since Sentomaru is able to defend Kizaru’s attacks effectively, fans may be waiting for some time for their fight to end so Kizaru versus Luffy can begin. That being said, their fight may last another two to three chapters at most, given what fans currently know about Sentomaru in terms of power scaling.

Nonetheless, this begs the question of how Luffy will occupy his time in One Piece chapter 1091 and beyond while waiting to fight Kizaru. With his group’s current objective being to secure the Thousand Sunny and Vegaforce 01 for the crew’s eventual escape, the most likely answer is also the simplest: he’ll stay put until Kizaru is done with Sentomaru.

Thus, readers may not see much of Luffy and his group in the coming chapters. Brief updates will likely be given as Sentomaru and Kizaru’s fight progresses, but the time could be spent showing fans how the other groups’ efforts are going. Fans can also expect this narrative approach to serve as the backbone of the next few issues.

To fill in the gaps, One Piece chapter 1091 and the subsequent chapters can focus on the rest of the Marine forces making landfall on Egghead Island. With only Kizaru currently on the island, it makes sense to show his backup steadily getting on the island. This will be timed out so the full Marine forces arrive just as Kizaru has defeated Sentomaru.

Fans may even see Saint Jaygarcia Saturn eventually make his way to the island if the situation devolves enough. While his recent comments to Vice Admiral Doberman have established a desire to hide his presence, the use of the Gear 5 transformation during Luffy and Kizaru’s fight could be enough to change Saturn’s mind.

