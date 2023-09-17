One Piece Chapter 1093: Release Date and Time, Where to Read, and More

One Piece chapter 1093 is set to release on Monday, September 25, 2023 at 12 am JST. With Luffy in his Gear 5 form already, fans are now anticipating Admiral Kizaru to respond in a major way, continuing their incredible fight as a result.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece chapter 1093 as of yet. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed by the leaker community for the series. Thankfully, fans have verified official release information for the upcoming chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1093 will unveil powerful new form, technique, or even Awakening of Kizaru’s

Release date and time, where to read

One Piece chapter 1093 is set to release at 12 am JST on Monday, September 25, 2023. For most international fans, this means a Sunday morning local release window. A few international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Monday night. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

One Piece chapter 1093 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, September 24, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, September 24, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 pm, Sunday, September 24, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Sunday, September 24, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, September 24, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, September 24, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, September 25, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, September 25, 2023

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chapter 1092 recap

One Piece Chapter 1092 began by showing Mariejois a day prior to current events. Kuma was shown fending off several guards, destroying the area and hurting Celestial Dragons in the process. Admiral Akainu then showed up, with the two briefly skirmishing and Akainu melting off half of Kuma’s face and one of his legs. However, Kuma escaped by using his Paw-Paw Fruit powers.

The chapter then returned to Egghead Island, where Marines were making landfall at the Fabrio-Phase while Luffy and Kizaru battled in the Labo-Phase. Luffy was shown to already be in Gear 4 Snakeman form, asking Kizaru why he wanted to kill Dr. Vegapunk. Kizaru disputed that he wanted to do this as he prepared an attack, kicking Luffy at lightspeed through the Vegaforce-01 and into the Frontier Dome defense system.

This completely destroyed the Vegaforce-01, with Kizaru then confronting Franky, Jewelry Bonney, and Vegapunk Lilith. Bonney attacked Kizaru, but he kicked her into the defense system the same way he did Luffy. He then teleported into the control room, confronting Dr. Vegapunk just as he cracked Vegapunk York’s lockdown code. However, the chapter ended with a giant Gear 5 Luffy scooping Kizaru up in his hand and saving Dr. Vegapunk.

What to expect (speculative)

Considering that Luffy is already in his Gear 5 form, One Piece chapter 1093 will likely see Kizaru pull out all the stops to respond. This may even lead to fans seeing the first example of a Logia-type Devil Fruit Awakening. Even if this doesn’t happen immediately in the next release, fans may certainly see Kizaru’s Awakening before the battle ends.

Speaking of battles, One Piece chapter 1093 should give fans an update on what the status of Rob Lucci versus Zoro is. While it’s unlikely to spend much time on this fight, the chapter may open up with the two of them exchanging blows as they realize Luffy is in his giant Gear 5 form. This may even distract one of the two long enough to allow the other to quickly end the fight.

