One Piece chapter 1095: Major spoilers to expect

With the previous installment confirming that there will be no break week afterward, fans are excitedly discussing what to expect from next week’s One Piece chapter 1095. This excitement is unsurprising considering the recent events from the series, the main highlight of which is obviously the reveal of Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s Devil Fruit form.

Likewise, fans are clamoring for any and all spoilers on the upcoming issue of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s world-famous and globally beloved original manga series. Unfortunately, no story-based spoilers for One Piece chapter 1095 are available at the time of this article’s writing, with the only spoiler confirming no break a week after the issue.

Nevertheless, fans are still incredibly excited for One Piece chapter 1095, as well as its spoilers which should be released as the coming work week begins. Likewise, there are some key aspects and events that fans can expect to be in the upcoming release, even without the help of spoilers to guide such discussions.

One Piece chapter 1095 likely to focus on Sanji and co vs Saturn with Luffy and Kizaru out of commission

Fans are delighted that there will be no break after Chapter 1095 (Image via X/@OP_SPOILERS2023)

One Piece chapter 1095 will most likely begin with a focus on Sanji’s group, who now find themselves face-to-face with likely the strongest fighter on Egghead Island currently. Likewise, with Jewelry Bonney having already attacked Saint Saturn in the previous release’s final moments, it seems certain that a fight will break out between them.

Unfortunately, however, it’s more likely than not to be a quick one unless Saint Saturn chooses to hold back for whatever reason. With the power of the Gorosei having already been teased during the recent Reverie flashback mini-arc, and considering how fearsome Saturn now looks, he’s likely the strongest fighter on the island currently.

As a result, One Piece chapter 1095 will likely see him toy with Sanji’s group, especially considering that his true focus appears to be Nika, even above eliminating Dr. Vegapunk. While Sanji, Franky, and Bonney may be able to hold him off temporarily, it’s unlikely that they achieve anything close to a victory against this new benchmark for power in the series.

Fans are speculating what Chapter 1095 might have in store for them (Image via X/@DiTi168)

One possible exception to this development could be if the upcoming issue sees Zoro immediately end his fight against Rob Lucci in its early section. With Lucci defeated and Zoro having sensed Saturn’s presence, he’ll likely head to Saturn and try to take him on alongside Sanji, Franky, and Bonney. While this will likely result in a similar outcome nonetheless, they may at least be able to do some sort of damage to the Gorosei member before their loss.

From here, One Piece chapter 1095 will likely give an update on the statuses of both Luffy and Kizaru. While the two seem to be down and out for the time being, Luffy has been shown to be able to push himself to reactive Gear 5 immediately after deactivating it in the past. Likewise, it could be revealed that Kizaru’s Awakening, as a Logia-type user, could give him a second wind of a similar type.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.