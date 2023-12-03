One Piece chapter 1101: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1101 is set to release on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 12 am JST. With Kuma having arrived at Foosha Village while Monkey D. Luffy is still living there in the previous issue, fans have no idea what to expect from the upcoming installment.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece chapter 1101 at the time of this article’s writing. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Chapter 1101, as well as speculates on what to expect from the chapter.

One Piece chapter 1101 is set to finish up Kuma’s backstory and return to contemporary events after break week

Release date and time, where to read

Expand Tweet

One Piece Chapter 1101 is set to release at 12 am JST on Monday, December 11, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available on Monday night. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

One Piece chapter 1101 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, December 10, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, December 10, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, December 10, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 4 pm, Sunday, December 10, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, December 10, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, December 10, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, December 11, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Monday, December 11, 2023

Chapter 1100 recap

The circumstances of the path that led Kuma to his eventual fate are finally revealed in One Piece chapter 1100 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1100 begins with Kizaru revealing to Dr. Vegapunk that the spy Transponder Snails in his new lab allowed the Gorosei to learn of the deal he was making with Kuma. However, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn said he would honor the deal on three conditions. Kuma had to become a Shichibukai, a human weapon, and have his personality and free will erased. He happily agreed to all three since it would save Bonney.

Saturn specified that Kuma wouldn’t be allowed to see Bonney ever again after her surgery, which he also agreed to on the condition she never learned of this deal. Their surgeries began after the deal was made. During this time, the two of them were shown to grow very close to Dr. Vegapunk, Kizaru, and Sentomaru. After Bonney’s surgeries, Kuma said an emotional goodbye to her for the final time.

Kuma became a Shichibukai as he promised, gaining a notorious reputation fairly quickly. He was shown to be writing letters to Bonney about finding islands for them to visit later in life, obviously lying here. Kuma got a call from the Marines about a job he needed to do as he approached Foosha Village. The chapter ended with the reveal that Luffy was still at Foosha Village at this time, setting up a potential chance meeting between the two.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Assuming Kuma has deliberately gone to Foosha Village rather than having arrived by chance, One Piece chapter 1101 should see Luffy be named as the motivation for coming. The connecting theme here will most likely be Luffy’s Devil Fruit, which Kuma may be aware is actually the Nika Fruit. Considering how integral Nika has been to Kuma’s origins, this would make sense.

One Piece chapter 1101 should also set up a return to contemporary events following the focus on whatever Foosha Village business Kuma has. The final moments of the issue will likely hone in on Kuma’s last days and even minutes before his mind was erased, setting up a return to contemporary events in the subsequent release.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.