One Piece chapter 1103 might have revealed Bonney's biological father

One Piece chapter 1103 spoilers revealed Kuma's arrival on the Egghead Islands as well as the much-involved role of Saturn in the death of Ginny. The chapter also showed how Saturn was the one who conducted experiments on Ginny that eventually resulted in the manifestation of the Sapphire Scale disease. Bonney later inherited the disease along with Ginny's devil fruit powers.

The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1103 additionally disclosed a mysterious ally aiding Luffy's recovery post-exhaustion from his Gear 5 form. While the ally remains unidentified, speculation is rife that Kizaru might be involved.

Fans eagerly anticipate future chapters, hoping for the long-anticipated depiction of Kizaru's phase turn, adding to the excitement and suspense.

One Piece chapter 1103: Bonney might be Imu's child

One Piece chapter 1103 spoilers have ignited fervent discussions within the fanbase, particularly regarding the enigmatic ancestry of Jewelry Bonney. The recent revelations surrounding Bonney being a descendant of a celestial dragon who forcibly married Ginny have left fans speculating about the identity of Bonney's biological father.

Throughout chapter 1103, Saturn addressed Ginny as "Wife Number 8" or "8th Lady of the Holy Land," depending on the translation. Many fans have taken this dialogue to indicate that Saturn is Bonney's biological father. Many fans have revoked the statements about Saturn being Bonney's father since the exact words used by Saturn to describe Ginny have not been fully disclosed, due to the chapter not having an official translation yet.

Some other theories also suggest that Imu, the Supreme ruler of Marijoa, could be the father of Bonney instead of Saturn, as many have theorized. This speculation stems from translations that refer to Ginny as the "8th Lady of the Holy Land," aligning with Imu's authoritative position as the ruler of Marijoa, often referred to as the "Holyland."

While the idea of Bonney being Imu's daughter raises potential plot holes concerning her freedom from the World Government, those can be quickly countered. Some argue that the World Government might have taken immediate possession and "custody" of Bonney due to her being a direct descendant of Imu or Saturn.

However, it should be noted that Imu or Saturn abandoning and essentially not taking in Bonney as their ward would fit in with their character. One Piece chapter 1103 primarily centers around Bonney's intense confrontation with Saint Jaygarcia Saturn.

The chapter unravels the tragic backstory of Kuma and Bonney's powers, rooted in Saturn's experiments on Ginny. Saturn's cryptic dialogue, addressing Ginny as "wife no. 8" or the "8th Lady of the Holy Land," has sparked speculation among fans, with many interpreting it as a hint toward Bonney's true parentage, possibly implicating Saturn or a Celestial Dragon with a really important position like Imu is Bonney's biological father.

Final Thoughts

While intriguing theories about Bonney's biological father have emerged from the fan translation of One Piece Chapter 1103 spoilers, fans must await the official translation for accurate details. The chapter is set to release on January 5, 2023. Additionally, the One Piece anime is gearing up for the Egghead Island arc in upcoming episodes, promising further revelations and excitement for fans.