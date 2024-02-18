One Piece Chapter 1108: Release Date and Time, Where to Read, and More

One Piece Chapter 1108 is set to release on Monday, February 26, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. Following the suspicious arrival and departure of the Blackbeard Pirates, fans truly have no idea what to expect from the upcoming issue.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1108 at the time of this article’s writing. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Chapter 1108, as well as speculates on what to expect from the chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1108 likely to set up team battle of Sanji and Luffy versus Kizaru and Saturn

Release date and time, where to read

Expand Tweet

One Piece Chapter 1108 is set to release at 12AM JST on Monday, February 26, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Monday night. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety..

One Piece Chapter 1108 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, February 25, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, February 25, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Sunday, February 25, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Sunday, February 25, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, February 25, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, February 25, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, February 26, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Monday, February 261, 2024

Chapter 1107 recap

Expand Tweet

One Piece Chapter 1107 began with the Giant Warrior Pirates making landfall on Egghead Island, with Oimo and Kashii revealed to also be present in the process. Usopp was then shown crying at the arrival of his “masters,” while Nami then got in touch with everyone else. Vegapunk Lilith and Brook were about to send the Thousand Sunny over the cliff edge, while Jinbe was still making his way towards Roronoa Zoro and Rob Lucci’s fight, but close enough to hear it.

The issue then shifted to Zoro and Lucci, who clashed while mocking each other regarding the situation and who has the upper hand. Perspective shifted yet again to the other coast of Egghead Island, where Vice Admiral Red King launched a successful counterattack on the Pacifista there. The chapter then focused on Luffy and co, where a Gear 5 Luffy attacked Saint Jaygarcia Saturn with a brand new move to show Bonney how it’s done.

Kizaru then tried attacking Bonney and Dr. Vegapunk as the latter revealed he’d die if moved now, but Sanji blocked the laser beam. This let the others escape while Sanji and Luffy stayed behind with Dr. Vegapunk and Kizaru. Meanwhile, Saturn was greeted by Catarina Devon and Van Augur, with the former touching him to copy his appearance. They teased Blackbeard’s goals and origins before departing, with the issue ending with Caribou asking to go with them.

What to expect (speculative)

Saint Saturn is likely to team up with Kizaru against Luffy and Sanji in One Piece chapter 1108 (Image via Toei Animation)

With One Piece chapter 1108 clearly building into the final stages of the Egghead arc’s climax, fans are wholly unsure of what to expect from the next release. However, one likely event will be Saturn returning to fight Luffy and Sanji alongside Kizaru, especially with the Blackbeard Pirates having all but departed Egghead’s waters.

One Piece chapter 1108 should also focus on Zoro and Lucci, especially with no other major battles happening on the island besides Luffy and Sanji versus Kizaru and Saturn. Excitingly, this should set up a string of action-packed chapters which focus on fighting above all else in the series’ near future.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.