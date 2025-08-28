One Piece chapter 1158 raw scans: Garling discovers something in God Valley as Roger arrives on Hachinosu

One Piece chapter 1158's raw scans offer fans a detailed glimpse into the latest installment of Eiichiro Oda's pirate-themed manga. Ahead of the chapter’s official release on September 1, 2025, on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website and app, these leaks provide additional and enriched context to the initial text-based spoilers.

Ad

Based on the raw scans, One Piece chapter 1158 continues to delve into the past, retracing the events leading up to the God Valley Incident. The issue unveils the confrontation between King Harald and Rocks D. Xebec, a tremendous clash that ended their friendship, as well as Xebec’s romantic relationship with a woman who bore him a child.

One Piece chapter 1158 also reveals Roger’s arrival on Hachinosu, a bold move that didn’t cause further escalation only because of Shakuyaku’s involvement. Finally, the chapter teases Saint Figarland Garling’s enigmatic schemes in God Valley, one year before he fathers two sons, Shamrock and Shanks, with a mysterious red-haired woman.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1158.

One Piece chapter 1158 raw scans give a first look at Shanks and Shamrock’s mother

Shakuyaku's Love Sickness

Rayleigh and Shakuyaku in the One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)

The raw scans of One Piece chapter 1158 open with the ongoing cover story centered on Yamato's pilgrimage across Wano, Ogre Child Yamato’s Golden Harvest Surrogate Pilgrimage, featuring an unexpected twist. In this installment, O-Cho, Kiku, and Yamato finish their visit to the grave of a hero who perished without leaving a corpse after fighting Kaido to protect Ringo. As they depart, the grave is revealed to belong to Kozuki Moria.

Ad

One Piece chapter 1158, titled Rocks vs Harald, then continues the flashback from previous installments. This time, the flashback retraces the events occurring 40 years ago, approximately two years before the God Valley Incident. Aboard their ship, the 'Oro Jackson,' Gol D. Roger, Silvers Rayleigh, and Scopper Gaban were having an argument over Shakuyaku’s decision to abandon the Kuja Pirates.

Upon leaving the Kuja Pirates and her role as Amazon Lily’s Empress, Shakuyaku left a letter for Silver Rayleigh, urging him to seek her out. However, Roger’s formidable right-hand man ignored the request, unwilling to commit to a woman. Concerned for Shakuyaku’s conditions, especially since she seemed ill during their last encounter, Roger decided to visit her on Hachinosu, where he heard she ran a bar.

Ad

Garling's mission on God Valley

Garling in his youth (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1158 shifts to Mary Geoise, where Saint Figarland Garling, at the time a simple member of the Holy Knights, was briefing the Five Elders about his recent mission on the island of God Valley. After reporting his unsuccessful attempt to persuade the islanders to join the World Government, Garling informed the Elders that God Valley held numerous highly valuable resources.

Ad

In particular, Garling revealed a remarkable discovery he made on the island, one that, according to him, would greatly interest Imu. Based on this, he proposed holding the Celestial Dragons’ next Native Hunting Tournament on God Valley. After this conversation, One Piece chapter 1158 shifts to Hachinosu, where it’s revealed that outsiders visiting Shakuyaku’s bar are prohibited from fighting inside.

Romantic entanglements in Hachinosu

Hachinosu, the "Pirate Island" (Image via Toei Animation)

Captivated by Shakuyaku’s stunning beauty and charming demeanor, many powerful pirates frequented her bar, drinking and partying without fighting. However, what truly surprised Shakuyaku was the stark change in Rocks D. Xebec, who appeared suddenly cheerful and fulfilled.

Ad

Teasingly, Shakuyaku asked Xebec if he had fallen for another woman, no longer her, a joking observation that Big Mom immediately supported, agreeing that he had likely met someone new. Hearing their words, Xebec snapped that it was supposed to be a secret, unintentionally confirming their assumption.

Edward Newgate “Whitebeard” watched the exchange, puzzled. Stussy, however, remarked that Xebec’s joy suggested more than love, and speculated that he had probably become a father as well. There's another twist in One Piece chapter 1158, as the Roger Pirates suddenly burst in to meet Shakuyaku, surprising everyone present.

Ad

To bypass the long line of pirates waiting outside to enter the bar, Roger beat all of them. Tensions rose with Xebec, yet Roger cut him off, reminding that Shakuyaku’s rules forbade them from fighting inside the bar. Gloriosa, who was still interested in Roger, tried to approach him, but he remained indifferent to her. Shakuyaku asked the Roger Pirates about Silvers Rayleigh. As they admitted that Rayleigh stayed on the ship to avoid her, Shakuyaku, hit hard by the revelation, fainted from the shock.

Ad

Rocks D. Xebec vs King Harald

Xebec and Harald's friendship ended abruptly (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1158 then moves to Elbaph’s Underworld, some time later. There, a colossal fight raged between Rocks D. Xebec and King Harald. Loki and Hajrudin were watching in awe, though troubled by the shockwaves radiating around them.

Ad

Xebec called Harald a fool for being manipulated by the World Government, words that the king of Elbaph couldn’t ignore. Harald admitted that he was torn, unsure if he could really kill a friend as he was asked to do. In fact, the fight had been caused by the Five Elders’ offer to grant Elbaph membership in the World Government if Harald killed Xebec.

The fierce struggle raged on, with both Harald and Xebec using their Haki-imbued swords to unleash tremendous attacks on one another. Yet, neither truly wanted to kill the other, leading the fight to ultimately end in a draw. Xebec, who had gone to Elbaph to recruit Harald for his crew for the umpteenth time, left, declaring their friendship over. Harald replied that, as a king, he could never endanger his people to join a villainous outlaw.

Ad

A narrator’s box noted that Xebec and Harald won’t meet again, until the day of a certain fateful incident. Meanwhile, Loki, who idolized Xebec, waited for his return on Elbaph, always reading news about him in the newspaper. Seeing Loki’s futile wait, Ida, Hajrudin’s mother, tried to explain to him that Xebec wouldn’t come to Elbaph anymore.

The red-haired woman and her sons

Shanks and Shamrock as adults (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1158 then shifts to God Valley, exactly 39 years before the present events, and one year before the infamous incident that led to the island’s mysterious disappearance. The installment’s final page of the installment depicts a young, red-haired woman of slender build, her face hidden as he is framed from behind, pushing a stroller with two red-haired infants.

Ad

Seeing the woman and her sons, the inhabitants of God Valley promised to pray that the children would grow up as intelligent as their mother. They also offered to help care for the babies, noting their father’s absence. One Piece chapter 1158 concludes with a panel focusing on the two children as a villager asked their names, only for the woman to reveal them as Shanks and Shamrock. These two are already known to be Saint Figarland Garling's sons, implying that the red-haired woman is Garling's lover.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marimo John Frajs Marimo John Frajs, a.k.a. "Mario," has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda for about 2 years. He is passionate about writing and has been fascinated by the animanga world since a very long time, and pursued this role as it seamlessly combines both of his interest areas. He is currently pursuing a degree in Law Studies and also has previous copywriting experience.



When reporting on any series, he strives to stick to facts and maintains objectivity, and believes in drawing conclusions only based on hardcore facts. He also only writes about topics he is knowledgeable about to ensure he produces insightful content.



Mario admires Cristiano Ronaldo and appreciates his commitment and dedication to his career. When not immersed in the animanga world, he loves staying active outdoors and working out in his free time. Know More