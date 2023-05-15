One Piece cosplayer has the fandom in awe with her Vivi Nefetari makeover

A cosplay of One Piece’s Vivi Nefetari that was posted on Reddit seems to have caught the fanbase’s attention. This effort by Reddit user u/petra-fyed received a sea of praise as fans reacted to her cosplay of one of the most popular female characters in the series. Vivi Nefetari is the princess of the Arabasta Kingdom. While she made her debut as one of the antagonists in the Reverse Mountain arc, she went on to join the Straw Hat Pirates along with her pet Karoo.

Shortly after defeating Baroque Works, she decided to part ways with the Straw Hat Pirates and stayed back in her kingdom, but continued to receive updates from Luffy and his friends. She considered everyone in the Straw Hat Pirates as her friend.

As for the cosplay, the choice of character was perfect for u/petra-fyed as she got it absolutely spot on.

“You look like an actual princess!!”: Reddit user u/petra-fyed cosplay of Vivi Nefetari from One Piece receives praise

Fans absolutely loved this user's cosplay of Vivi Nefetari from One Piece. It seems like the user loves cosplaying this character as there are multiple posts on her account, where she has cosplayed Vivi on numerous occasions.

Fans absolutely loved the cosplayer's hair, which is an important element when cosplaying Vivi. She has long and slightly wavy blue-colored hair, which helps fans identify this character.

Fans also used numerous GIFs to show their support to the cosplayer's efforts. One fan in particular even used a GIF of Vinsmoke Sanji with his usual heart eyes that can be seen in the presence of a beautiful woman.

If one wishes to cosplay a character, they must pay attention to the finer details. Reddit user u/petra-fyed did exactly that as she carried a stuffed toy version of Karoo. He is a super spot-billed duck that happens to be Vivi's pet.

This species is also considered to be one of the fastest modes of transportation in Alabasta. Vivi adored her pet Karoo, and the cosplayer's choice of featuring him was a touch of brilliance.

Another fan also appreciated the background of the photograph. Most cosplay photographs are taken in a studio. Whoever took the decision to photograph the cosplayer in an outdoor location did a stellar job.

One Piece is all about the camaraderie and friendship between people who embark on an adventure that predominantly takes place in the sea. The background featured a large waterbody, which certainly aided in creating an atmosphere similar to that of the series.

Cosplayer, u/petra-fyed is certainly a massive fan of One Piece as she has cosplayed numerous characters from this series. Some of these characters include Carrot, Nami, Ulti, Reiju, Uta, and more. She has also done a couple of gender-bent cosplays of Luffy and Donquixote Doflamingo from the series as well.

The cosplayer doesn't limit herself just to One Piece. Some of the other notable anime and manga series whose characters she has cosplayed include Chainsaw Man, Kakegurui, My Dress-up Darling, Horimiya, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and more.

Both devoted fans of u/petra-fyed and newcomers seem to love the cosplays that she has done so far. Not only are they accurate, but her choice of characters has also been splendid so far.

