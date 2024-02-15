One Piece: Did Sanji's eyebrows change during his fight with Kizaru? Explained

One of the most consistently incessant topics of discussion amongst the fanbase for author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece manga series is that of Sanji’s eyebrows. While their unique design has been a topic of conversation from the moment the character was introduced, the post-time-skip series has seen additional discussion swirl around what they mean for his powers.

This is especially true following the introduction of the Lunarian race during One Piece’s Wano arc, as well as the reveal that Sanji’s father once worked scientifically with Queen of the Beast Pirates. With their work also centering on Lineage Factors, which eventually led to Sanji and his siblings’ own Factors being altered, fans are curious as to whether or not there’s meaning in Sanji’s eyebrows.

More specifically, One Piece fans are curious as to whether or not Sanji’s eyebrows do hold any significant meaning in terms of their flip-flopping appearance and design. Likewise, with chapter 1107 releasing officially early next week, fans are curious if his alleged ongoing clash with Admiral Kizaru saw him change his brows at all, in this upcoming issue or prior installments.

Sanji’s eyebrows don’t change while fighting Kizaru, but this could be a result of a classic One Piece trope

Did his eyebrows change during the fight? Explained

Unfortunately for those One Piece fans looking to learn more about Sanji’s eyebrows from his recent clashes with Kizaru, they seemingly do not change in the issues which have followed Kuma’s flashback. While this could be changed for the final version of the chapters which will go into the compilation volumes for the series, current artwork suggests that they have not changed during the fight.

However, there are a few scenes where it’s difficult to truly tell if his brows have changed or not. One key example of this is the scene in which Sanji tries to block Kuma, Franky, and the others from Kizaru’s attack in chapter 1106. With the left side of his face being blocked in the panel showing him doing so, it’s difficult to tell whether or not his brows changed direction here.

It’s entirely possible that, in typical One Piece fashion, Oda “off screened” the changing of Sanji’s eyebrows here. This would also explain why he was seemingly unfazed in the aftermath of taking the damage from Kizaru. While he is grimacing as the attack is launched at him, there seems to be no lasting effects whatsoever.

It’s entirely likely then that his brows did indeed change direction here, putting him into his “defensive” mode rather than his “offensive” mode. This would be equivalent to King (and other Lunarians, should any more ever be introduced) turning his flames on to tank an attack, rather than keeping them off for the boost in speed it grants.

However, it’s unfortunately completely speculative to claim that recent One Piece chapters have off screened Sanji’s eyebrows changing directions during his clashes with Kizaru. Beyond being a relatively minor detail to off screen, there’s no true evidence that can be put forth to support the claim aside from Oda’s tendency to off screen certain things. Hopefully fans will see his brows change directions during the coming stages of his fight against Kizaru.

