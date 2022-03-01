10 things that One Piece fans dislike about the series 

One Piece is a truly beloved series, yet it's not without some major faults.

Within the span of two decades, the manga sold nearly over 500 million copies. Its massive success can be attributed to Eiichiro Oda, who crafted a very interesting world with plenty of mysteries to solve. Fans always had something to look forward to with each new chapter or episode.

However, every piece of shining armor has its kinks to work out. The One Piece series isn't perfect by any means, despite its legendary reputation. More than a few supporters have taken issue with certain aspects of the series. These range from overused body types to a lack of meaningful tension.

Here are the most hated aspects about One Piece

10) Anime pacing issues

Toei Animation is rather infamous for its pacing issues. The above video is a perfect example of this problem. It compares the original anime with a fan edited version. The former often pads out time by overusing reaction shots and flashbacks, while the latter doesn't.

What happens is that anime viewers have to put up with needlessly long episodes.

9) Some arcs take forever to finish

One Piece has been around for a very long time. It's easy to understand why some fans would lose patience with certain arcs, such as Dressrosa and Wano Country. Both of them are currently over a hundred chapters.

Sometimes there are simply too many characters to juggle around with, such as the colosseum gladiators or the samurai retainers. This results in fans having to wait a long time before the spotlight is put back on their favorite characters.

8) Overly perverted characters

For some western fans, this can be a very overused trope. Watching someone like Sanji hit on women can be rather creepy at times.

What's even worse is when there is a noticeable age gap between them. One example is Fishman Island, where the 21-year-old Sanji tried to make a move on 16-year-old Shirahoshi. Either way, these moments can be very uncomfortable to watch in One Piece.

7) Off-screen battles

One Piece has a very large roster of characters. Inevitably, some of them have to be put on the wayside. A prominent example is Akainu versus Aokiji, where viewers only see a mere glimpse of their fight.

Of course, the series can't focus on every single character. However, this can result in fans having a lower opinion of certain fights, such as Smoothie in Whole Cake Island or Jack in Wano Country. They lacked impressive showings because they rarely get much screen time.

6) Excessive reliance on Haki

Prior to the One Piece timeskip, most characters relied on the creative usage of their Devil Fruits. It was a power system that gave fighters special abilities, such as turning into rubber or becoming sand itself. Luffy versus Crocodile in Alabasta is a perfect example of why this works.

However, right after the timeskip, the series decided to focus more on Haki, which is basically a combination of will power and hand-to-hand combat. Sadly, this power system has greatly simplified combat after the timeskip. If a character doesn't use it, then it puts them at a severe disadvantage.

5) Fanbase toxicity

Given the large size of the One Piece fandom, it's not uncommon to find very toxic segments. Most of it revolves around disagreements with characters arcs, power levels, and the overall story. It gets particularly bad whenever strong characters lose a fight, such as Katakuri against Luffy.

4) Female character designs

To be fair to Oda, the One Piece series is known for their varied body types. However, certain female designs tend to be overused. Characters that are meant to be attractive usually have the same hourglass body figure.

This results in extremely thin waist lines and a large bust size. Sometimes it can approach uncanny valley, which is the opposite of what Oda intends. More often than not, there is very little variation with beautiful female characters. Some One Piece fans might even consider these designs to be a turn off.

3) Powerscaling discussions

This is a problematic aspect of most anime series, especially One Piece. Powerscaling can be a fun way to measure a character's relative strength. However, these discussions are plagued by mere speculation, blatant favoritism, and a complete disregard for logic.

One example is the Yonko versus Admiral debate, which is painfully common in these conversations. It's fair to say that Yonkos are slightly more powerful than Admirals, based on current feats alone. Unfortunately, that hasn't stopped certain fans from downplaying the Admirals.

Characters like Fujitora are consistently disrespected for various reasons, such as not taking out Doflamingo in the Dressrosa arc. That ignores the fact that it wasn't his job to do so. Such assumptions are typically made without seeing the Admirals in a serious fight, which has yet to happen on-screen.

2) Zoro and Sanji debates

This is a mere extension of the powerscaling discussion. However, it deserves its own place on this list.

Zoro and Sanji have a very competitive rivalry with each other. Unfortunately, some fans take it way too seriously, resulting in toxic discourse. Without a doubt, they are the One Piece equivalent of the Naruto and Sasuke rivalry.

It's very common for Zoro and Sanji fans to insult each other, simply because they prefer one character over the other. These One Piece conversations often result in very heated arguments regarding their strength.

1) Too many death fakeouts

It seems like Oda refuses to kill off specific characters, even if their deaths would have a meaningful impact. The most infamous example is Pell from the Alabasta saga, who somehow managed to withstand a huge explosion.

Another example is Pound from Whole Cake Island, whose survival was revealed in a cover story for the manga. Moments like this are problematic, since it takes away tension from serious moments. If minor characters like Pell and Pound can hold out, so will the major characters.

There are a few notable exceptions, such as Ace and Whitebeard in the Marineford arc, or Pedro in Whole Cake Island. However, these are very rare occurrences within the One Piece series. Anytime a character seems like they will die, most fans will hardly believe it.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

