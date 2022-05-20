One Piece Episode 1018: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Roof Piece is still ongoing for One Piece Episode 1018, and fans wouldn't have it any other way.

When they first arrived on top of the Skull Dome, Kaido and Big Mom didn't expect much from the Worst Generation. Remember, these Emperors have ruled the seas for several decades now. By comparison, Luffy and his counterparts have only been around for a few years.

Of course, Kaido and Big Mom were sorely mistaken. The Worst Generation has been giving them nothing but trouble over the past few episodes.

Based on the previews, One Piece Episode 1018 will be more of the same. The question remains whether or not this can truly last.

What fans need to know about One Piece Episode 1018

Release date and time

Viewers can stream One Piece Episode 1018 on Crunchyroll. They should look out for the following dates, depending on their timezone:

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : 6:00 PM (May 21)

: 6:00 PM (May 21) Eastern Standard Time (EST) : 9:00 PM (May 21)

: 9:00 PM (May 21) Indian Standard Time (IST) : 6:30 AM (May 22)

: 6:30 AM (May 22) British Standard Time (BST) : 2:00 AM (May 22)

: 2:00 AM (May 22) Central European Starndard Time (CEST) : 3:00 AM (May 22)

: 3:00 AM (May 22) Philippine Standard Time (PhST) : 9:00 AM (May 22)

: 9:00 AM (May 22) Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 10:00 AM (May 22)

: 10:00 AM (May 22) Australia Central Standard Time (AST): 10:30 AM (May 22)

One Piece Episode 1018 will also be available on Funimation the very next day. This will prove useful to fans who didn't have time beforehand.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1018

This episode will likely cover the events of One Piece Chapter 1003. Luffy did land some powerful strikes on Kaido via his Gear Fourth transformation. Unfortunately, his time limit has already expired, which means Zoro will have to protect him in the meantime. Gear Fourth is considerably draining on Luffy's stamina.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Worst Generation are dealing with Big Mom. Trafalgar Law knows that both Emperors need to be kept apart. Otherwise, the battle will result in a disastrous loss for the alliance.

The stakes have been raised for One Piece Episode 1018. Everyone will have to hold off while Luffy recovers.

There is a lot to look forward to in the next few weeks

Without spoiling anything, there is a reason why so many fans love the Roof Piece segments. For over a decade, fans wanted to see Luffy and the others prove themselves in the New World. Wano Country will be their proving grounds.

The Worst Generation is finally going face-to-face with the strongest fighters in the world. Of course, that is a steep mountain to climb. All it takes is a single misstep to fall back down. Luffy and his fellow comrades understand the consequences of their failure, so they can't stop now.

Judging by the preview, One Piece Episode 1018 is shaping up to be a good one. The hype train will certainly keep on rolling for the next few weeks.

