One Piece episode 1047: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1047 is set to be released on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 9.30 am JST.

Following Sanji and Zoro's return to action against Queen and King, respectively, fans are incredibly excited to see their one-on-one bouts begin on the small screen. Many hope that’s exactly what they'll see in the upcoming episode.

Unfortunately, verifiable spoiler information is currently available for One Piece episode 1047. However, fans at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Episode 1047 while speculating on what to expect.

One Piece episode 1047’s preview teases Momonosuke’s dragon form as Sanji, Zoro, and Minks take on the Calamities

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece Episode 1047 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, January 15, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the episode become available on Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. As a result, Crunchyroll is the best option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1047 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Saturday, January 14

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Saturday, January 14

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, January 15

Central European Time: 3:00 am, Sunday, January 15

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, January 15

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, January 15

Japanese Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, January 15

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, January 15

Episode 1046 recap

One Piece episode 1046 saw King finally locate Zoro, whom he has been targeting for quite some time. Just as King was about to hit Zoro with an attack, Marco intervened, using his own Devil Fruit abilities to save the day.

Marco then revealed that King belongs to a race that has fire abilities. This started a flashback to Whitebeard talking about what is presumably the “race of gods” that King belongs to.

Following the flashback, Marco said it’s time for him to retire from fighting rather than continue. Zoro was seen flying through the air, with the Mink Medicine having finally taken effect.

With Sanji following behind, he and Zoro attacked Queen and King, respectively, starting their highly-anticipated one-on-one matchups. Hyogoro was also seen briefly musing on how Zoro reminded him of Shimotsuki Ushimaru, who was a descendant of Shimotsuki Ryuma. Luffy, meanwhile, is finally set to return to Onigashima, with an aged Momonosuke ready to fly him back up.

What to expect (speculative)

One Piece Episode 1047 will most likely start with Luffy and Momonosuke returning to Onigashima. With the last episode ending in this scene, it’s a logical place to pick up from before returning to Sanji and Zoro’s fights. Fans may also finally see Momonosuke’s dragon form, which is heavily teased in the episode’s preview.

One Piece Episode 1047 is then expected to return to Sanji and Zoro’s fights, showing their beginnings before quickly moving away. This is assumed due to the episode’s preview showcasing various other fights, such as Raizo versus Fukurokuju and Inuarashi and Nekomamushi versus a revived Jack the Drought.

The episode will likely show the conclusion of the Inuarashi and Nekomamushi versus Jack the Drought fight, which is relatively inconsequential. It’s unlikely that fans will actually see Luffy return to Onigashima. However, what may occur in the final scenes is a return to Yamato versus Kaido, which fans have been awaiting for quite some time.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

