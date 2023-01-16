One Piece Episode 1048 preview teases Luffy's next big battle as Yamato severs ties with his sworn enemy

One Piece episode 1048 preview indicates that it will focus on Yamato's life and his sustained determination to be Oden.

Fans have seen Yamato siding with the Straw Hats against his own father Kaido for several months now. Even when Luffy was on the verge of death, Yamato did not lose hope and instead began fighting Kaido to keep him busy.

As seen in the previous episode, Luffy is finally returning to fight Kaido, suggesting that the Wano arc is nearing its conclusion. Indeed, an animator of the series has assured fans that the arc will conclude in 2023.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for One Piece episode 1048.

One Piece episode 1048 preview reveals that Yamato will take the spotlight next

Yamato as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1048, titled For the Future!, Yamato and the Great Swordsmen's Pledge will focus entirely on Yamato and his dedication to be an Oden and defend the people of Wano. He admired Kozuki Oden from a young age, having read of his great exploits documented in his logbook, and one could say he inherited the great samurai's will.

Yamato has not given up hope of freeing Wano from his father's oppressive rule despite the fact that he is not a Samurai or even a native of Wano.

According to a prophecy, a war would occur which would bring liberation to the people of Wano. Since that very war is believed to be taking place at the moment between Kaido's Animal Kingdom Pirates and Luffy's Straw Hat Pirates, Yamato has identified his greatest adversary: Kaido.

Fans can expect the familial ties between Kaido and Yamato to be completely severed in One Piece episode 1048, as Kaido will stop holding back and genuinely attempt to murder his son. For Kaido, things have gone beyond the bounds of familiality. Now, viewers should be prepared to listen to him say that the title of Oden carries many risks and challenges, including the threat of death.

What to expect in One Piece episode 1048?

ONE PIECE Spoilers @OP_SPOILERS2023 #ONEPIECE1048



ONE PIECE EPISODE 1048 PREVIEW!



Episode title: "To the Future! Yamato and The Great Swordsman's Oath"



Release Date: January 22, 2023 09:30 am (Japan Time) ONE PIECE EPISODE 1048 PREVIEW!Episode title: "To the Future! Yamato and The Great Swordsman's Oath"Release Date: January 22, 2023 09:30 am (Japan Time) #ONEPIECE1048ONE PIECE EPISODE 1048 PREVIEW!Episode title: "To the Future! Yamato and The Great Swordsman's Oath"Release Date: January 22, 2023 09:30 am (Japan Time) https://t.co/y7kxP4KyNl

As the preview shows, fans can expect an epic battle between father and son in One Piece episode 1048. There is going to be some fantastic animation. For this reason, most fans have praised Toei Animation's style and color. Kaido, for example, appears terrifying.

In One Piece episode 1048, fans can also expect to see a younger Yamato, when he was still an Oni-princess, shackled and badly beaten. While Kaido was impressed with Yamato's Conqueror's Haki, he subjected him to harsher and harsher punishments in order to get him to comply.

Fans saw this until recently, when Kaido kept asking Yamato to become Wano's shogun and assist him with his exploits. We will also see how Kaido left Yamato for dead, but Wano's three prominent samurai chose to be his protectors.

Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans will also see Luffy riding on the back of Momonosuke, who is in dragon form, to reach Kaido and finally put an end to this fight. This fight promises to deliver many exciting surprises, including a mind-blowing new transformation.

Poll : 0 votes