One Piece Episode 1050: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece Episode 1050 is set to be released on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. After Luffy’s movie-quality return in the final moments of the previous episode, fans are hoping this next installment wastes no time and continues the Straw Hat versus Kaido round 3.

It’s unknown if this will be the case since verifiable spoiler information is currently available for One Piece Episode 1050. However, fans at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Episode 1050 while speculating on what to expect.

One Piece Episode 1050 preview seemingly shows Kaido and Momonosuke squaring off with one another

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece Episode 1050 is set to air on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, February 5, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1050 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Saturday, February 4

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Saturday, February 4

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, February 5

Central European Time: 3:00 am, Sunday, February 5

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, February 5

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, February 5

Japanese Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, February 5

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, February 5

Episode 1049 recap

Episode 1049 began with Luffy riding Momonosuke in the latter’s dragon form, but the two have yet to actually take off and fly.

Momonosuke and Luffy argue over the former’s fear of heights but eventually take off. However, as they approach Onigashima, Momonosuke shares that their biggest problem is that he has no idea how to land. This sees the pair deviate from their original destination, instead flying through several floors of the Skull Dome rather than straight to the roof.

The episode returns to Yamato versus Kaido, where Yamato’s faith in Luffy and desire to be Oden and save Wano are reaffirmed. Kaido retorts that Yamato has no friends and no one to protect since their only friend in Ace is dead.

This sees Yamato become visibly shaken, opening them up to a barrage of attacks from Kaido. However, Yamato stands up and prepares a counterattack, doing so as Luffy is finally approaching the rooftop and using his Snakeman form. The two then strike Kaido with their attacks simultaneously as the episode comes to an end.

What to expect (speculative)

As is evident from the One Piece Episode 1050 preview, Momonosuke and Kaido are expected to square off in the upcoming episode.

Unfortunately, fans will likely not see Luffy continue to fight Kaido in the installment, as he’s back in his base form in the preview. With Gear Fourth putting him out of commission for 10 minutes, fans are instead expected to see Yamato and Momonosuke join forces.

The episode also looks like it will provide an update on the other major fights and activities of the Straw Hats across the Skull Dome. Especially interesting is a shot of Brook carrying Robin through a burning landscape, possibly hinting that someone is after them. With CP0 being present on the island, it’s possible that they’ve set their sights on capturing Robin.

One Piece Episode 1050 will also likely end with some degree of finality to Momonosuke and Kaido’s clash. While their fight is unlikely to fully end in a single episode, fans can at least expect Momonosuke to have the upper hand by the time the series’ infamous “To Be Continued” sign appears.

