One Piece episode 1065: Zunesha's goals in coming to Wano, explored

Following the closing moments of the previous episode, fans cannot wait to see what the upcoming One Piece episode 1065 has in store for them. Between Zunesha’s appearance at Wano, Luffy seemingly struggling versus a drunken Kaido, and the Gorosei’s commentary on an enigmatic Devil Fruit, it’s an exciting time for the series.

With so much going on, fans are overwhelmed with what to make of any of these events, let alone their combined impact on the current narrative. This is especially true for Zunesha’s unexpected appearance, which is seemingly heading into One Piece episode 1065’s release.

While there are various plausible explanations as to why Zunesha has appeared at Wano, a few stand out as the most likely outcomes before One Piece episode 1065’s release. Although the upcoming installment could prove these to be false, they make too much sense to be ruled out as explanations prior to an official confirmation.

One Piece episode 1065 is likely to tease Zunesha’s reasons for coming to Wano, if not fully explain

Before diving into why Zunesha may have come to Wano, it’s best to recap what fans know of it heading into One Piece episode 1065. Zunesha is a Naitamie-Norida elephant that wanders through the New World and carries the island of Zou on its back. Moreover, it carries Zou as punishment for an unspecified crime committed in the past.

Zunesha is also characterized as caring greatly about the Mink Tribe, being not just okay with carrying their civilization but protective of them as well. However, due to the sentence it received, Zunesha isn’t allowed to do anything but wander around. As such, it needs permission from someone who can understand it to act against threats to its well-being.

This was shown when Momonosuke needed to tell Zunesha to defend itself via the Voice of All Things during Jack the Drought’s attack on its legs. Interestingly, Miyagi, a Mink doctor, speculates that Zunesha may be looking for a certain location rather than aimlessly wandering. Likewise, this could explain why Zunesha is now at Wano heading into One Piece episode 1065.

With Wano’s natural connection to the Void Century by nature of the Kozuki clan having made the Poneglyphs, it makes sense that Wano would be the location Zunesha is looking for. This is further supported by the fact that Zunesha is showing up at Wano on the precipice of a major turning point for the country’s future.

It’s also worth noting that at least two confirmed people can hear the Voice of All Things in Wano currently. These are Kozuki Momonosuke and Monkey D. Luffy, both of whom Zunesha has communicated with before. Thus, the elephant could be taking advantage of their presence in Wano, as of One Piece episode 1065, to achieve whatever goal it has relative to the place.

Alternatively, Zunesha may have come to Wano not because it is Wano but because of Luffy and Momonosuke’s presence there. As their situations grows dire, they could have unintentionally used the Voice of All Things to communicate their desperation to Zunesha. Thus, the elephant has arrived to give them a helping hand. However, with all of this being speculative, fans will simply have to wait for the series to officially confirm Zunesha’s goals as it progresses.

