One Piece episode 1067: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1067 is set to be released on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 9:30 am JST. Following Big Mom’s all but certain defeat in the previous episode, fans and the members of the Onigashima Raid alike are riding high as the Wano arc approaches its climax. Likewise, while Big Mom still needs to be finished off formally, fans are already looking forward to Luffy and Kaido's face-off.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t yet sure of exactly what the upcoming episode will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available for One Piece episode 1067 as of this article’s writing. Nevertheless, fans are convinced that the end of the arc is imminently arriving.

One Piece episode 1067 likely to focus exclusively on Luffy versus Kaido after confirming Big Mom’s loss

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece episode 1067 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, July 2, 2023. For some international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. Meanwhile, a vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available on Sunday morning. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

One Piece episode 1067 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 pm, Saturday, July 1

Eastern Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, July 1

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 am, Sunday, July 2

Central European Time: 3 am, Sunday, July 2

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, July 2

Philippine Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, July 2

Japanese Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, July 2

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, July 2

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes weekly for their subscribers, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Thus, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

Episode 1066 recap

One Piece episode 1066 saw the continuation of Law and Kid’s fight against Big Mom, where they were able to knock her off her feet. However, the duo's subsequent bickering gave her the opportunity to heal herself via her Soul-Soul Fruit powers. Big Mom then used her Maser Saber on Kid’s Punk Corna Dio attack, ranting about how she and the other Yonko have been ruling the seas since Kid and Law were infants.

However, Kid then used his Awakening to hold her in place as he rammed her with the Punk Corna Dio. Big Mom countered by summoning a flame-like spirit, but this, in turn, gave Law the opportunity to smash a building-sized piece of rubble on her head. Law then used his Awakening to attack her with the Puncture Wille, which even reached mainland Wano.

Kid then used his Damned Punk attack on Big Mom, seemingly pushing her down into the massive hole Law’s last attack created in Onigashima. Elsewhere, Momonosuke commented on how he heard someone calling out to him as he continued trying to push Onigashima away from the Flower Capital.

What to expect (speculative)

One Piece episode 1067 will undoubtedly begin by showing the result of Kid's attack on Big Mom since it wasn't clarified in the previous episode. Once the resolution of that fight is shown, the episode will likely catch fans up on any important non-fight happenings in Onigashima before shifting its focus to Luffy versus Kaido.

From this point onward, One Piece episode 1067 will almost certainly focus exclusively on Luffy versus Kaido since it’s the last major fight in the Onigashima Raid. While fans are unsure of exactly how their fight will progress or change in this focus, they can count on this kickstarting the beginning of the final ascent to the Wano arc’s exciting climax.

