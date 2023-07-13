One Piece episode 1069 preview hypes the fandom with Luffy and Kaido's ultimate showdown

One Piece episode 1069, titled There is Only One Winner - Luffy vs. Kaido, will be released on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 9.30 am JST. The series is nearing the end of the Wano arc, and the preview for the upcoming episode is nothing short of exhilarating for every One Piece fan. There is much expectation and anticipation surrounding the series, from manga fans who already know what is coming to anime viewers who are thrilled to see where the story goes.

As the title suggests, the winner of the fight between Luffy and Kaido will most likely be revealed in the upcoming episode. If Kaido wins, it will mark the end of the raid, as none of Luffy's allies possess enough power to defeat him. On the other hand, if Luffy manages to win, it would bring him one step closer to becoming the Pirate King.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers.

Fans are excited for One Piece episode 1069 as the most anticipated event in the Wano arc draws near

What does the preview of One Piece episode 1069 reveal?

The preview of One Piece episode 1069 begins with Kaido, in his dragon form, unleashing a blast of fire upon Luffy. Then Luffy is shown retaliating in his Gear 4 form. The narrator highlights that this is a life-and-death battle between Luffy and Kaido.

Next, Jinbe is shown tearing down a wall, perhaps to evacuate people from the burning Onigashima. Fukurokuju, who Raizo has paralyzed, is also trapped in the fire. Meanwhile, the festival continues in Wano. The preview concludes with a shot of Guernica gazing upward while the background is on fire.

How have One Piece fans reacted?

One Piece Defender ◍ @OnePieceDefend The preview for episode 1069 has reached 1M views in 3 days! The preview for episode 1069 has reached 1M views in 3 days! https://t.co/8yzxxgzZRN

The preview of One Piece episode 1069 has generated a lot of hype, as it will most likely depict Luffy's death at the hands of Kaido. The huge number of views on the preview indicates the excitement surrounding this episode.

Fans are thrilled and have taken to Twitter to express their joy and excitement.

tg🐐 @DoolyWrld ‍ @MisterMarch21 Oh this summer is about to heat up @MisterMarch21 Oh this summer is about to heat up❤️‍🔥

enix @enixbr15 @OnePieceDefend Couldn't be another anime other than One Piece. true the goat @OnePieceDefend Couldn't be another anime other than One Piece. true the goat 🐐😭

⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ @Soul_StormOP One Piece Episode 1069 Preview



Luffy vs Kaido portions look pretty good but it’s obvious they’re hiding a lot of it. Though I am worried since Inuzuka doesn’t exactly have the best track record but the rest of the staff is great. At least Animation wise it should be great One Piece Episode 1069 PreviewLuffy vs Kaido portions look pretty good but it’s obvious they’re hiding a lot of it. Though I am worried since Inuzuka doesn’t exactly have the best track record but the rest of the staff is great. At least Animation wise it should be great https://t.co/jo8fhMBEEs

Ro @RO__ml @PewpieceEN it looks like its going to havesome great animation @PewpieceEN it looks like its going to havesome great animation😳

ONE PIECE ON TOP @copuroglu1923 @GoatNami @AliAhmelegend I think sota will also be in 1069 i think its either him or shida doing the final of fight(not the whole just 1042) but the finale of the fight screams shida but, i would really like to see sotas impact frames for kaido bashing luffy i think sota/shida will do the these panels: @GoatNami @AliAhmelegend I think sota will also be in 1069 i think its either him or shida doing the final of fight(not the whole just 1042) but the finale of the fight screams shida but, i would really like to see sotas impact frames for kaido bashing luffy i think sota/shida will do the these panels: https://t.co/oag14CUT9E

One Piece episode 1069 brings us closer to Luffy's Devil Fruit Awakening, a highly anticipated event in the anime. So, of course, some of the excitement for the upcoming episode is also for what lies ahead in the following weeks.

ANGEL_FALCONIC=09 @JesusS60134 @OnePieceDefend We all just want to witness the beginning of "that moment". @OnePieceDefend We all just want to witness the beginning of "that moment".

Kool @Kool2052156 @OnePieceDefend This is my most anticipated episode aside from g5 @OnePieceDefend This is my most anticipated episode aside from g5

DeeeeeJaY @DejayHayes24



I know they are not gonna go crazy in this episode because they are focus on Gear 5 stuff which is i'm totally fine with it @PewpieceEN I'm so excited to see this chapter gets animated. Because before Gear 5, we had to see Luffy in Gear 4 fighting KaidoI know they are not gonna go crazy in this episode because they are focus on Gear 5 stuff which is i'm totally fine with it @PewpieceEN I'm so excited to see this chapter gets animated. Because before Gear 5, we had to see Luffy in Gear 4 fighting KaidoI know they are not gonna go crazy in this episode because they are focus on Gear 5 stuff which is i'm totally fine with it

justinbruise @justinbrucelee1 @PewpieceEN finally, my favorite chapter of 2022 (excluding gear 5th chapters) @PewpieceEN finally, my favorite chapter of 2022 (excluding gear 5th chapters)

Unfortunately, after One Piece episode 1069, the series will go on a break for a week. However, the silver lining is that this break will only serve to build hype. Moreover, it gives the animation team time to prepare for the highly anticipated big event.

A quick summary of One Piece episode 1068

Kaido as seen in One Piece anime (Images via Toei)

In the previous episode, fans witnessed Izou confronting CP0 agents Maha and Guernica. Despite being outnumbered, Izou defeated Maha but suffered fatal injuries in the process.

Meanwhile, Zunesha expressed its willingness to fight alongside Momonosuke. Momonosuke also shared a mysterious detail he discovered in his father's journal, revealing that Roger's crew had a joyous experience upon reaching Laugh Tale. Momonosuke then contemplated whether his father would have opened Wano's borders if he were alive, considering the potential danger it could pose to the people.

Meanwhile, Hiyori revealed her true identity to Orochi while playing the shamisen. It was also revealed that she had incapacitated Orochi using a Sea Prism Stone nail. She then performed a poignant act in honor of her father's memory.

In the episode's final moments, Luffy unleashed Gear 4 Snakeman against Kaido. He was determined to drive the Yonko out of Wano and protect its people, regardless of the consequences.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

