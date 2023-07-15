One Piece episode 1069: When did Kaido's flashback to meeting Big Mom take place? Explained

Heading into One Piece episode 1069, many fans are still in shock over the fact that Big Mom, one of the series’ most notoriously tanky fighters, has truly been defeated. Despite now being weeks removed from the finale of Eustass Kid and Trafalgar Law’s fight against the Yonko, many simply still cannot believe that she’s truly been defeated.

Nevertheless, this disbelief needing to be reconciled with the facts of her defeat has led to many fans getting incredibly excited for Luffy versus Kaido in One Piece episode 1069 and beyond. Likewise, several are now incredibly optimistic about Luffy’s chances versus Kaido following Kid and Law’s combined win over Big Mom.

However, fans still have one Big Mom-centric qualm to deal with heading into One Piece episode 1069 before they can truly invest themselves in the final stages of Luffy versus Kaido. Unsurprisingly, this qualm is centered around Kaido’s flashback to his and Big Mom’s younger days of first meeting one another from the previous episode.

Fans more focused on when Kaido and Big Mom first met than Luffy vs Kaido heading into One Piece Episode 1069

When did Kaido’s flashback take place? Explained

As seen prior to One Piece episode 1069, Kaido and Big Mom first met each other as rookie pirates joining the crew of Rocks D. Xebec for an unknown specific purpose. However, it can be generally assumed that both wanted to make names for themselves as pirates, and found joining Rocks’ crew to be the best way to do so.

The Rocks Pirates were captained by the aforementioned Rocks D. Xebec, being a prominent figure roughly 40 years prior to the start of the series, preceding Gol D. Roger’s reign of power. 38 years prior to the start of the series, however, the crew were defeated at God Valley by an alliance of Roger and Monkey D. Garp.

While Rocks is far from a central figure for the purposes of One Piece episode 1069 and beyond, establishing who he is and when he was active is important for flashback purposes. In essence, this means that Kaido and Big Mom’s flashback must’ve taken place no less than 38 years prior to the start of the series, before Rocks was defeated and presumably executed.

However, it’s more likely that both Big Mom and Kaido joined Rocks’ crew at least 40 years prior to the start of the series, when Rocks would’ve been at the peak of his power. This also matches up with the two’s ages, with Kaido being 59 years old in the contemporary series and Big Mom being 68 years old.

Thankfully, there’s an even more significant clue within the flashback to help fans identify its timing. In both the anime and manga version of the flashback, Big Mom asks Kaido how old he was at the time, wherein he responds to being 15 years old. With the latter being 59 currently, this means the flashback would’ve taken place roughly 44 years ago, with Big Mom having been 24 years old at the time.

In summation

Since Big Mom identifies Kaido as 15 years old during his flashback to meeting her, it establishes that the two first met 44 years ago. This would’ve made her roughly 24 years old at the time. With this now answered, fans can have a full focus on Luffy versus Kaido heading into One Piece episode 1069 and beyond.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

