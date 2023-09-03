One Piece episode 1074: How Luffy was able to rubberize a lightning bolt, explained

With the release of One Piece episode 1074 earlier this weekend, fans saw Luffy and Kaido’s fight begin rapidly advancing towards its single-most climactic moment. In the process, the two traded blows fiercely, with Luffy continuing to use his Gear 5 form in unique and inventive ways.

In fact, fans saw Luffy somehow use his powers to completely rubberize a lightning bolt in One Piece chapter 1074, giving it properties similar to that of the ropes in a wrestling ring. This was evident by Luffy holding onto the rope and swinging around it as a rubbery sound effect played in the background.

While many are confused about how Luffy was able to completely alter the properties of the lightning bolt, there is an easy way to explana the nature of the Gear 5 form. Although the answer isn’t explicitly given in the series, there are comments from Kaido in their earlier fight that explain the form’s incredible abilities.

One Piece episode 1074’s use of Gear 5 is emblematic of Fruit’s multi-type nature and more

As explained prior to One Piece episode 1074, Luffy’s Gear 5 form is actually the Awakening of his Devil Fruit, which is actually the Mythical Zoan-type Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika. According to Gorosei’s explanation of the Fruit, it allows its user to fight in the most “ridiculous” of ways, giving them total freedom over a battlefield.

Part of why this is possible stems from the fact that the Fruit shows characteristics of both a Paramecia-type Awakening and a Zoan-type one. The latter's characteristics can be seen through Luffy’s drastic change in appearance, as well as the extra durability and recovery he gets from being in the form.

However, the Paramecia-type characteristics can be seen when Luffy alters the property of objects around him, such as the ground or even Kaido himself in some cases. This is the power that fans are seeing at work when Luffy rubberizes a lightning bolt in One Piece episode 1074. Since it’s technically part of his environment, the Paramecia-type Awakening powers should technically apply to it.

That being said, the Model: Nika Fruit’s inherent ability to give its user complete freedom in how they fight is also likely playing a role. Assuming this to be true, both this aspect of the Fruit’s power and its capability of utilizing Paramecia-type Awakening benefits should be at play in Luffy’s giving a lightning bolt the properties of rubber.

Although this is not explicitly mentioned in One Piece episode 1074, the series gives fans some clues as to what’s going on via Kaido’s dialog in earlier releases. At one point, he outwardly says to Luffy that his Awakening is displaying the characteristics of both Paramecia and Zoan-type Devil Fruits. Combined with the Gorosei’s comments on how Luffy’s Devil Fruit allows it to fight, fans likely have their explanation as to why Gear 5 Luffy can do most of what he’s seen able to.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

