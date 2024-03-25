One Piece episode 1099: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1099 is set to release on Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. JST, according to the official Crunchyroll website. As CP0 is set to arrive on the island and Dr. Vegapunk places his life in Luffy and Co’s hands, the Egghead arc is shaping up to be an incredibly exciting and action-packed installment to the series.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t yet sure exactly what the upcoming episode will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available for One Piece episode 1099 as of writing. However, they do have a confirmed release date and time for the highly anticipated episode.

One Piece episode 1099 release date and time

Dr. Vegapunk asks Luffy and his crew to protect him heading into One Piece episode 1099 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1099 is set to air on local Japanese networks at 9:30 a.m. JST on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

For some international fans, this means the episode will release during a Saturday-night local release window. For other international audiences, the episode will become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

Episode 1099 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 pm, Saturday, March 30, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 pm, Saturday, March 30, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30 am, Sunday, March 31, 2024 Central European Time 1:30 am, Sunday, March 31, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6 am, Sunday, March 31, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30 am, Sunday, March 31, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30 am, Sunday, March 31, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11 am, Sunday, March 31, 2024

One Piece episode 1099 where to watch

Rob Lucci is set to get his revenge on Luffy heading into One Piece episode 1099 (Image via Toei Animation)

International audiences can watch the episode on Crunchyroll or Netflix after it airs in Japan. Since Netflix is streaming the Egghead arc as it releases in Japan, fans will be able to watch the newest episode on either of the above mentioned platforms. However, it’s unclear if Netflix will continue streaming the series’ latest and greatest entries past the conclusion of the Egghead arc at the time of writing.

One Piece Episode 1098 recap

One Piece episode 1098 began with a focus on Luffy and Co., who learned from Dr. Vegapunk that the nearby ancient robot was built 900 years ago and attacked Mariejois 200 years ago. However, it didn’t cause any damage due to running out of power. While the World Government ordered it destroyed, several scientists stole it away and handed it down over generations. Dr. Vegapunk eventually came to own it, bashing his Vegaforce-01 on it save for the power source.

Dr. Vegapunk then asked Luffy to help him escape from Egghead Island, revealing he was being targeted for taboo research on the Void Century. As this happened, CP0 approached Egghead Island, learning that Bonney was also there. The group then asked Dr. Vegapunk for permission to dock, which the Satellites denied. However, Lucci grew suspicious of this and decided to infiltrate by force to complete their mission.

The episode then shifted to the Revolutionary Army’s headquarters in Kamabakka Queendom, where Bartholomew Kuma had unexpectedly begun moving despite his incredible injuries. He then ran away from the headquarters in a struggling manner while constantly falling, and upon reaching the sea, he used his Paw-Paw Fruit to send himself to an unknown destination as the episode ended.

One Piece episode 1099: What to expect (speculative)

With the major conflict of the Egghead arc finally set up, One Piece Episode 1099 should see CP0 actually make landfall on Egghead and begin fighting the Straw Hats and their allies. Likewise, fans can expect to see rematches between Luffy and Lucci, and Zoro and Kaku sometime during the arc.

Episode 1099 should also see Dr. Vegapunk and Bonney’s relationship further fleshed out and given the appropriate context it deserves. While it’s unclear exactly when this will come, it’s obvious that the arc is building up their relationship as a central aspect of the arc’s events.

