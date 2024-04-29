One Piece Episode 1103: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More

One Piece episode 1103 is set to release on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 9:30 AM JST, according to the series’ official X account. After the showdown between Luffy and Lucci, fans are eager to see what will happen next as the Straw Hats work to escape Egghead Island with Dr. Vegapunk.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that any leaks for One Piece episode 1103 will surface prior to the official release date and time. However, fans can rely on the franchise's official X account for accurate updates regarding the upcoming installment.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece episode 1103, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

One Piece episode 1103 release date and time

One Piece episode 1103 is likely to reveal exactly why Dr. Vegapunk is being hunted by the World Government (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1103 is set to air on local Japanese networks at 9:30 AM JST on Sunday, May 5, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this corresponds to a Saturday night local release window. However, the majority of international viewers, like Japanese viewers, can expect the episode to become available on Sunday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Episode 1103 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Release Time Release Date Release Day Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 PM May 4, 2024 Saturday Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 PM May 4, 2024 Saturday Greenwich Mean Time 12:30 AM May 5, 2024 Sunday Central European Time 1:30 AM May 5, 2024 Sunday Indian Standard Time 6 AM May 5, 2024 Sunday Philippine Standard Time 8:30 AM May 5, 2024 Sunday Japanese Standard Time 9:30 AM May 5, 2024 Sunday Australia Central Standard Time 11 AM May 5, 2024 Sunday

One Piece episode 1103: Where to watch?

Kuma's motives for returning to Mariejois should also be revealed in One Piece episode 1103 and beyond (Image via Toei Animation)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll or Netflix after the episode airs in Japan. Netflix is currently streaming the Egghead arc as it releases in Japan, providing fans with access to the newest episode. However, it’s unclear if Netflix will continue streaming the series’ latest and greatest entries past the conclusion of the Egghead arc at the time of this article’s writing.

One Piece episode 1102 recap

One Piece episode 1102 began with Kuma flying above the sea before crashing into the Red Port located at the Red Line’s base. He then continued to wherever his destination was, as Marines began evacuating soldiers, given Kuma’s status as a potential threat. Dr. Vegapunk then revealed to Sanji and the group that he was being targeted by the World Government, citing that they’d rather lose him as an ally than risk him turning into an enemy.

Luffy’s group was then shown to have reached the Labo-phase, with Atlas being attended to while Bonney began looking for Dr. Vegapunk with a metal pipe in hand. She said that she’d kill him if he refused to restore her father’s humanity. Meanwhile, Lucci was shown disobeying orders to wait for backup, deciding to act now that they’ve regained the top Authority for the Pacifista and the Seraphim on the island.

The Vegapunk Satellites then discussed their options, with Pythagoras revealing that they have an apparent secret ally on Egghead. Dr. Vegapunk agreed with this, calling the ally who said they’d help while the Satellites prepared to escape with the Straw Hats. CP0 then realized that the Frontier Dome defense system was deactivated, leaving the Thousand Sunny vulnerable. The episode ended with Kizaru, on his way to Egghead, learning of the Vegapunk/Straw Hat alliance.

One Piece episode 1103: What to expect? (speculative)

With CP0 set to make another move on the Straw Hats in the Labo-Phase, One Piece episode 1103 will likely begin with the group attacking the Thousand Sunny. While they’re unlikely to seriously damage the ship in any meaningful way, this should prompt some of the Straw Hats to go out and fight with them.

Episode 1103 is also likely to reveal who Dr. Vegapunk’s ally is considering the dire situation the Straw Hats and Vegapunks find themselves in currently. Fans may even see them begin fighting CP0 alongside the Straw Hats in the coming installment.

