One Piece Episode 1104: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More

One Piece Episode 1104 is set to release on Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 9:30AM JST according to the series’ official X (formerly Twitter) account. With Zoro versus Kaku set to begin in the next installment, fans will likely see some other Straw Hats get involved with the rest of CP0 as well.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that One Piece Episode 1104 leaks early in any capacity or degree prior to the aforementioned official release date and time. However, fans thankfully know exactly when the series’ upcoming installment will be released thanks to a post from the franchise’s official X account.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Episode 1104, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

One Piece Episode 1104 release date and time

Kaku's rematch with Zoro will officially begin in One Piece episode 1104 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Episode 1104 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30AM JST on Sunday, May 12, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Episode 1104 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 5:30PM, Saturday, May 11, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30PM, Saturday, May 11, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30AM, Sunday, May 12, 2024 Central European Time 1:30AM, Sunday, May 12, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6AM, Sunday, May 12, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30AM, Sunday, May 12, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30AM, Sunday, May 12, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11AM, Sunday, May 12, 2024

One Piece Episode 1104 where to watch

Zoro's King of Hell style should make Kaku a non-factor in One Piece episode 1104 and beyond (Image via Toei Animation)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll or Netflix after the episode airs in Japan. With Netflix streaming the Egghead arc as it releases in Japan, either of the above two platforms will allow fans to see the newest episode. However, it’s unclear if Netflix will continue streaming the series’ latest and greatest entries past the conclusion of the Egghead arc at the time of this article’s writing.

One Piece Episode 1103 recap

One Piece Episode 1103 began with Kaku racing toward the Thousand Sunny, intending to destroy it with a Tempest Kick Sky Slicer. However, a napping Zoro awoke at this moment and deflected the attack just in time, then noticing Kaku and preparing for battle. Focus was then shifted to the Labo-Phase, where Pythagoras is reactivating the Frontier Dome given CP0’s attack. Luffy’s group then meet up with the others, realizing Vegapunk and Bonney are missing.

Bonney was then seen chasing Dr. Vegapunk with a pipe, refusing to hear him out even after he confessed that her father Kuma can’t be brought back. The two then fell down a staircase, where Bonney feigned injury to transform Vegapunk into a child via her powers. Bonney demanded to know why he changed her father as he did, but Vegapunk only says it was Kuma’s decision.

She then noticed a door with a paw-print on it, discovering a giant paw-shaped bubble from her father’s Devil Fruit inside. Focus then shifted to various locations, showing Kuma climbing the Red Line and the Kid Pirates arriving at Elbaf. The final focus shift of the episode saw Garp arriving at Marine base G-14 in order to collect Helmeppo, launching a mission to Hachinosu Island in order to save Koby.

One Piece Episode 1104 what to expect (speculative)

Despite ending with a focus on Garp, One Piece Episode 1104 is unlikely to open up with a continued focus and his and Helmeppo’s mission to rescue Koby. Instead, fans will likely be taken somewhere else in the series’ world to start the issue, with a return to Egghead Island coming in the episode’s second half.

Episode 1104 should also begin setting up additional CP0 fights with the Straw Hats, particularly for Stussy who has yet to make an offensive move of any kind. The episode should also give an update on Bonney and Vegapunk’s status, and what the two are up to following their latest antics.

