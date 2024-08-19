One Piece Episode 1117: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More

One Piece Episode 1117 is set to release on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 9:30 AM JST, according to the series’ official X account. With Sabo set to speak with Dragon and Ivankov about what happened at Mariejois, fans are left heartbroken at the reveal that the series’ next canon episode will be delayed by one week.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece episode 1117, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

One Piece episode 1117 release date and time

One Piece episode 1117 will finally begin unraveling the truth of what Sabo saw (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1117 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 AM JST on Sunday, September 1, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available on Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

One Piece episode 1117 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 5:30PM, Saturday, August 31, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30PM, Saturday, August 31, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30AM, Sunday, September 1, 2024 Central European Time 1:30AM, Sunday, September 1, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6AM, Sunday, September 1, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30AM, Sunday, September 1, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30AM, Sunday, September 1, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11AM, Sunday, September 1, 2024

One Piece episode 1117 where to watch

One Piece Episode 1117 could be the beginning of a major Imu reveal (Image via Toei Animation)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll or Netflix after it airs in Japan. With Netflix streaming the Egghead arc as it releases in Japan, either of the above two platforms will allow fans to see the newest episode. However, it’s unclear if Netflix will continue streaming the series’ latest and greatest entries past the conclusion of the Egghead arc at the time of this article’s writing.

One Piece episode 1116 recap

One Piece episode 1116 began with the return of Vice Admiral T Bone, seen being stabbed while rescuing a child. However, it was revealed that the killer’s family received a bounty for this via Buggy’s new Cross Guild. Tsuru and Sengoku explained this, saying that the group offers cash sums for confirmed kills of Marine soldiers. The scene then shifted to Emptee Bluffs Island, where the killer took refuge and thanked Buggy for helping his family out.

Buggy then learned that the Cross Guild’s ship was complete, but grew worried when the ship’s figurehead was modeled after him and him alone. On cue, Crocodile then summoned Buggy for a meeting about the ship, torturing him behind closed doors. Crocodile then acknowledged how well their group was being received publicly, as well as the need for a military nation that could stand up to the World Government.

This infuriated Buggy, who began thinking about Shanks and the moves he’d made while Buggy had been with the Cross Guild. He swore to use his power to become the Pirate King, arguing that the wealth and power Crocodile and Mihawk seek will come after. He even announced this to the crew as the focus shifted to Sabo’s return to the Revolutionary Army. The episode ended with a private meeting with him, Ivankov, and Dragon about what happened at Mariejois.

One Piece episode 1117: What to expect? (speculative)

With Sabo’s return complete heading into One Piece episode 1117, fans are excited to finally learn of what’s presumed to be the truth behind Cobra Nefertari’s death at the Reverie. The sheer fact of Dragon’s reaction to this news alone all but confirms this will be the topic of discussion, especially since Sabo is being accused of killing by the World Government.

Fans can also expect significant plot development from the upcoming meeting between Sabo, Dragon, and Ivankov. The discussion may even shift into a full-on flashback, teasing something truly groundbreaking as being imminently revealed in turn. Unsurprisingly, fans can expect information on Imu and the Gorosei to be at the center of this focus, especially since the Reverie arc introduced Imu for the first time.

