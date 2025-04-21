One Piece episode 1127: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1127 is set to release on Sunday, April 27, 2025 at 11:15 PM Japanese Standard Time per the latest official release information. With Luffy now getting serious in his fight with Kizaru, the Marine Admiral will likely return the favor in the second round of their fight.

Ad

Unfortunately, a lack of pre-release anime spoilers is all but guaranteed. However, fans do have official release information for One Piece episode 1127, and a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming installment.

One Piece episode 1127 release date and time

One Piece episode 1127 should focus on Zoro and Lucci's fight, at least briefly (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1127 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11:15 PM JST on Sunday, April 27, 2025. For most international fans, this means a release sometime during the day on Saturday locally. Select overseas audiences will instead see the episode air early in the morning on Monday, April 28. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Ad

Trending

One Piece episode 1127 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7:15AM, Sunday, April 27, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10:15AM, Sunday, April 27, 2025 British Summer Time 3:15PM, Sunday, April 27, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:15PM, Sunday, April 27, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:45PM, Sunday, April 27, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:15PM, Sunday, April 27, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:15PM, Sunday, April 27, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:45PM, Sunday, April 27, 2025

Ad

Ad

One Piece episode 1127 where to watch

One Piece episode 1127 should also see Dr. Vegapunk reveal an alternate method of escape for himself, his Satellites, and the Straw Hats (Image via Toei Animation)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll or Netflix after the episode airs in Japan. With Netflix streaming the Egghead Arc as it releases in Japan, either of the above two platforms will allow fans to see the newest episode. As of this article's writing, Netflix has yet to confirm whether or not it will continue streaming new episodes once the Egghead Arc is officially concluded.

Ad

One Piece episode 1126 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

One Piece episode 1126 began with the Revolutionary Army attempting to heal Kuma’s injuries. However, he suddenly used his Devil Fruit to transport himself to the Red Line beneath Mariejois, where he started climbing. Kuma was then seen in Mariejois, fighting guards until Fleet Admiral Akainu appeared to fight him. Akainu showed both confusion over Kuma’s actions and mixed feelings on having to fight him, eventually attacking him and doing serious damage.

Ad

However, Kuma confusingly used his Devil Fruit powers to leave Mariejois and presumably head to Egghead Island. Focus likewise shifted back to Egghead, where Luffy was already in Gear 4: Snakeman form attacking Kizaru. The pair asked each other what their motivations and goals were, with Kizaru getting offended at the question. He likewise threw Luffy into the Vegaforce-01, which destroyed it and allowed Kizaru to confront Bonney and the others in it.

Ad

He clearly grew nostalgic upon seeing Bonney, but pushed her into the Frontier Dome Defense System anyway. Focus then shifted to the Labo-Phase, where the Vegapunks had figured out the Defense System’s password. However, Kizaru arrived shortly thereafter, revealing that Vegaforce-01 was now destroyed and they had no escape options left. The episode ended with a giant Gear 5 Luffy grabbing Kizaru as the Iron Giant seemingly woke up due to Gear 5’s use.

Ad

One Piece episode 1127 what to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

One Piece episode 1127 should open up with a continued focus on Gear 5 Luffy and Kizaru, giving fans an idea of how the two stack up against each other. Likewise, fans can expect a back-and-forth between the two here, especially since fighting Luffy isn’t Kizaru’s true goal. Following this back-and-forth, Kizaru will likely try to go after Dr. Vegapunk once more.

This should then prompt a shift in focus to Dr. Vegapunk himself, already anticipating Kizaru’s next moves and making efforts to protect himself and his Satellites. This should prompt a shift in focus to Roronoa Zoro, briefly focusing on his fight with Rob Lucci to show how their fight is going. The episode should then end with Kizaru getting back to Vegapunk, but losing him immediately after due to whatever plan of escape Vegapunk has.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More