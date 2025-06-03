One Piece episode 1132 preview teases Kuma and Ginny's tearful reunion

Following Ginny’s capture by the World Government in the previous episode, fans are desperate to learn if One Piece episode 1132 elaborates on her status in any way, shape, or form. While pre-release leaks are all but guaranteed to not come, the anime has thankfully released an official preview video for the upcoming installment.

Likewise, Ginny does seemingly appear in the One Piece episode 1132 preview, suggesting that the two do reunite by the coming installment’s end. However, there are also several scenes which suggest the couple may not get the happy ending fans have expressed a desire to see for them.

One Piece episode 1132 preview teases Bonney’s birth as Kuma and Ginny say a final goodbye

The One Piece episode 1132 preview begins with a shot of a bloodied and furious Bartholomew Kuma dropping into a battlefield. He’s then seen viciously attacking a group of soldiers who are presumably allied with the World Government. His rage is then further highlighted by a closeup shot of his eye, which is narrowed shaking with anger. He’s then seen standing emotionlessly in the middle of the battlefield as blood drips from his hands.

A quick shot of Monkey D. Dragon intersperses this, suggesting the two may be at odds with how Kuma is handling his Revolutionary Army responsibilities. A massive blast of Kuma’s powers is then seen before focus shifts to someone with pink hair in a hood, seemingly sailing the seas. The character has pink hair, but also some sort of blue marking on their face. They’re also panting, suggesting they’re unwell.

The One Piece episode 1132 preview then sees Kuma crying as he leans on a table in front of a Transponder Snail. Emporio Ivankov is then seen running somewhere with a worried look on his face before Kuma is seen sobbing. He’s then seen using his powers to fly through the air before being seen sobbing once again. A shot of Ginny smiling and speaking while standing in front of a bright white light then appears, followed by a shot of a newborn baby crying.

The preview video then ends with Kuma crying as he kneels in the church where he and Ginny once lived together. The final moments of this ending focus see the sun rise and come in through the window as he does so. With all of this in mind, the narrative for the upcoming installment becomes fairly clear. Firstly, it seems that the episode will focus on how Kuma has become much angrier and more hateful since Ginny was captured by the World Government.

The episode should then reveal that Ginny has somehow escaped the World Government, as she’s likely to be the pink-haired character wearing a cloak. However, the markings on her face would also suggest that she’s sick in some way. Kuma flying through the air suggests that he’s on his way to meet her in the church where they spent their life together. However, this is seemingly their final goodbye as Kuma is left to raise her child, Jewelry Bonney, by himself.

Final thoughts

The One Piece episode 1132 preview teases Ginny and Kuma's final goodbye (Image via Toei Animation)

While it’s difficult to say for sure that this is the path the upcoming installment will take, there’s no other major way to interpret this preview clip. At the very least, it’s clear that Ginny will reappear in One Piece episode 1132 with the newborn Jewelry Bonney alongside her. Given that Bonney has yet to mention Ginny despite recognizing Kuma as her father, it seems likely that she dies here before Bonney has a chance to even remember her as her mother.

