One Piece episode 1131 preview teases Ginny and Kuma's new life together in Sorbet Kingdom

Following Bartholomew Kuma’s escape from God Valley with Ginny and Emporio Ivankov, fans are desperate to learn what One Piece episode 1131 has in store for them. While the episode is unlikely to leak in any capacity prior to its official release on Sunday, June 1, 2025, there is at least a pre-release preview for fans to dissect.

Excitingly, the One Piece episode 1131 preview confirms fans’ biggest wishes for Kuma and Ginny, seeing them start a new life together which lasts well into their adolescence and beyond. However, the preview footage also clearly shows that trouble finds them in their new paradise, seemingly leading to them being saved by old friends.

One Piece episode 1131 preview teases Ginny and Kuma reuniting with Ivankov after tragedy strikes

The One Piece episode 1131 preview begins with Ginny happily eating as Bartholomew Kuma seemingly smiles at her. Several quick scenes of miscellaneous characters then play, which seem to be the friends the two have made in the Sorbet Kingdom. Ginny and these characters are then seen cheering on or celebrating Kuma. However, focus then shifts to a close up of a character’s eyes which have an obvious evil intent behind them.

This is confirmed by the next scene, which sees armed citizens fighting, running from explosions, and apparently mourning the loss of loved ones. This appears to be the fault of the Sorbet Kingdom’s ruler, who seemingly appears briefly in this focus. Several citizens are then seen imprisoned and held hostage, followed by Ginny on the brink of tears. What seems to be Kuma attacking some soldiers is then seen, followed by a closeup of his angry face.

The One Piece episode 1131 preview then shows a ship sailing on the ocean, followed by two silhouetted characters appearing in a doorway. While there’s no way of knowing for sure, they appear to be Emporio Ivankov and Monkey D. Dragon based on their silhouette shapes. Kuma is then seen shocked at something while Ginny reacts with a wide smile. The two are then seen walking together and speaking in their home in the final scenes of the preview.

Expand Tweet

Clearly, the One Piece episode 1131 preview chiefly illustrates the happy life Ginny and Kuma have built together in the Sorbet Kingdom. The opening and final scenes of the preview especially highlight this given their happy expressions and the friends they’ve made. However, this is seemingly interrupted by the king of the Sorbet Kingdom, who turns on and begins attacking his subjects for some still unknown reason.

This seemingly leads to Kuma fighting back, which likely gets Ginny into trouble as well. This would also explain the stern expression he’s seen making in the shot following what appears to be him fighting the soldiers with his Devil Fruit powers. This would also explain the presumed arrival of Ivankov and Dragon, who came to help the former’s old friends. Likewise, their shocked but happy reactions should be in response to reuniting with Ivankov.

Final thoughts

Ivankov and Dragon seemingly come to Ginny and Kuma's rescue in the One Piece episode 1131 preview (Image via Toei Animation)

While the One Piece episode 1131 preview’s footage is subject to interpretation, the above certainly seems like the most logical conclusion based on what’s seen. It would also fit with the apparently tragic tale of Kuma’s life based on Bonney’s tearful reaction to seeing her father’s memories. However, this is nonetheless speculative, and fans can likewise expect a definitive answer on what the episode has in store with its official release on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

