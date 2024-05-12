One Piece theory claims Joy Boy and Kuma have a key connection, and it makes perfect sense

The amazing world of One Piece has fans very curious about Joy Boy, the legendary pirate from a time e­ven before the­ Great Pirate Era began. As the­ story goes on, new ideas and discove­ries suggest a dee­p connection betwee­n Joy Boy and Bartholomew Kuma, a forme­r Warlord of the Sea.

A the­ory has emerged that suggests that Joy Boy was actually Bartholomew Joy Boy, a brave pirate who be­came the first one, drive­n to save as many people as possible­ from the Great Flood. This theory is fascinating and she­ds new light on both Joy Boy and Bartholomew Kuma.

One Piece: The Joy Boy and the Buccaneer connection

The Straw Hat at Marie Geoise (Image via Shueisha)

The clues surrounding Joy Boy's identity and origins have long been the subject of speculation among One Piece fans. One of the most intriguing theories posits that Joy Boy may have been a Buccaneer, a unique breed of pirate who were larger and stronger than regular humans but smaller than Giants.

This theory is bolstered by several key details, including the curious size of the Straw Hat that currently resides in Marie Geoise, which appears too big for a human but too small for a Giant, potentially belonging to a Buccaneer-sized individual.

Bartholomew Kuma (Image via Toei Animation)

Furthermore, the legend of the Sun God Nika, which has been passed down through Buccaneer folklore for generations, suggests a deep connection between these enigmatic pirates and the powers associated with Joy Boy.

Bartholomew Kuma's own comments, in which he expressed a desire to use his power to save as many people as possible, mirroring the actions of the legendary Nika, lend further credence to the idea that Joy Boy and the Buccaneers may have been inextricably linked.

One Piece: The First Pirate, Bartholomew Joy Boy

Sun God Nika (Image via Toei Animation)

Building on the Buccaneer connection, the theory proposes that Joy Boy may have been known by the name Bartholomew Joy Boy, further cementing the link between the legendary figure and the former Warlord, Bartholomew Kuma.

This would explain Kuma's deep association with the powers and mythos of Nika, as well as his stated desire to save as many people as possible—a goal that may have been the driving force behind Joy Boy's own seafaring exploits.

Dr. Vegapunk talks about Joy Boy (Image via Shueisha)

The theory suggests that Joy Boy, as a Bartholomew Buccaneer, may have been the first to set sail and become known as a "pirate," a term that was likely viewed with a different connotation in those early days.

Perhaps Joy Boy's mission to save as many people as he could from the Great Flood, using the legendary Noah ship, led him to be wrongfully branded as a pirate by the powers that be, much like Bartholomew Kuma's own fate.

One Piece: The Taboo Secrets and the Bloodline

Saint Jaygarcia Saturn (Image via Shueisha)

The theory further posits that the "taboo secrets of the world" and the "bloodline that should be extinct," as mentioned by Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, are directly related to the legacy of Joy Boy and the Buccaneers.

By combining these three elements—the taboo secrets, the bloodline, and the pirate who awakened the Ancient God (Luffy)—one can envision the full scope of Joy Boy's significance within the One Piece narrative.

Luffy eats Sun God Nika's Devil Fruit (Image via Toei Animation)

In this light, the theory suggests that Sun God Nika of Elbaf may have been a Giant, while Joy Boy himself was a Bartholomew Buccaneer, and Luffy, the current inheritor of the Nika fruit, represents the unification of these diverse groups within the One Piece world.

This would further reinforce the idea that the Nika fruit and its associated powers transcend the boundaries of different races and groups, serving as a unifying force that connects the various factions of the One Piece universe.

Final thoughts

Bartholomew Kuma was of the Buccaneer race (Image via Toei Animation)

The fascinating ide­a that Joy Boy and Bartholomew Kuma might be closely linke­d is very interesting. Pe­rhaps Joy Boy was the first Buccaneer to sail the­ seas and become a le­gendary figure, a Bartholomew Joy Boy. This the­ory gives a new way of looking at the myths of One Piece.

It suggests that Joy Boy was a brave­ Buccaneer who wanted to save­ as many people as he could. But maybe­ he was wrongly called a pirate. This ide­a helps us better unde­rstand the complex world of One Piece and the lasting impact of its most mysterious characte­rs. As the story continues, fans eage­rly wait to learn more that could prove or disprove­ this intriguing theory.