One Piece: Every Straw Hat who can use Haki, ranked

Throughout the second half of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece series, all forms of Haki have become important for each and every character to possess. While two forms are available for any character in the series to learn and begin using at any time, the all-important Conqueror’s Haki club is a much more exclusive group.

Nevertheless, the use of Observation and Armament Haki is just as, if not more important, than having and being able to use Conqueror’s Haki. As One Piece progresses through its final saga, this importance is not only generally stressed, but especially so for the Straw Hat Pirates.

Here is every Straw Hat capable of using any form of Haki in the current One Piece, ranked from weakest to strongest overall.

WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR ONE PIECE MANGA CHAPTERS NOT YET COVERED BY THE ANIME.

Straw Hat’s strongest amongst their Haki users in contemporary One Piece

5) Usopp

Usopp as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Kicking off the list, unsurprisingly, is Usopp, easily the weakest Straw Hat amongst their Haki users in the current One Piece. Nevertheless, he is capable of using Observation Haki, first unlocking the technique during the Dressrosa arc. While he hasn’t been seen using it since, many suspect the upcoming arcs will see him not only use the technique, but train to hone it.

Observation Haki is an incredibly fitting technique for him to have as well, being the ship’s sniper specializing in long-range attacks. Fans have already seen how effective the use of Observation Haki can be in said attacks when he first unlocked the technique. Unfortunately, he still ranks as the weakest Straw Hat who can currently use Haki.

4) Jinbe

Jinbe as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The most recent addition to One Piece’s protagonistic crew, Jinbe is able to use both Armament and Observation Haki. However, like crewmate Zoro, he seems to specialize in Armament Haki, being extremely skilled with the technique. He’s even able to combine it with his Fish-Man Karate and Fish-Man Jujutsu techniques.

While Jinbe is already a powerhouse in his most basic form, the use of Armament Haki turns him into one of the crew’s strongest members. While many debate his exact spot in the series’ current strength hierarchy for the Straw Hats, there’s little doubt he’s one of the four strongest on the crew.

3) Vinsmoke Sanji

Sanji as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite specializing in Observation Haki like Usopp, Sanji is able to use both Observation and Armament Haki, which the aforementioned sniper cannot in contemporary One Piece. His use of both is incredibly powerful, with his Observation Haki being just a little more powerful thanks to the circumstances of his time-skip training.

Sanji is among the strongest fighters in the crew, being the 4th strongest at worst depending on the exact rankings done. Having him any lower in the hierarchy is flat-out wrong, especially following his Wano arc power-up during his fight with Queen. His skills in both Observation and Armament Haki help him solidify such a high ranking amidst the crew.

2) Roronoa Zoro

Zoro as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Edging out Sanji due to his specializing in Armament Haki is One Piece fan-favorite Roronoa Zoro. The Three-Sword Style swordsman has consistently been one of the most powerful characters in the entire series, able to go toe-to-toe with nearly anyone and come out on top. He’s also able to use Observation Haki and Conqueror’s Haki, further justifying his being ranked over Sanji.

Zoro’s strength throughout the series speaks for itself, consistently being who Luffy relies on the most. Even when it’s not being asked of him, he’s willing to sacrifice himself for the betterment of the crew whether the situation is life or death or not. He’s also consistently fighting the number 2’s of enemy crews, further solidifying his being ranked second strongest in the Straw Hats’ Haki users here.

1) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Finally, and unsurprisingly, is One Piece’s protagonist Monkey D. Luffy, who is undoubtedly the strongest Straw Hat capable of using Haki. One major argument for such a conclusion is his being able to use Conqueror’s Haki, which he specializes in, as well as Observation and Armament Haki. He’s also surpassed Sanji and Zoro in the latter two categories, solidifying his top rank further.

Being the protagonist of the series, it should come as no surprise that he’s ranked the strongest Straw Hat here, or on any other ranking. It’s simply a fact of the series, one which is made clear in each and every arc that sees Luffy come out on top versus the major antagonist. Without a doubt, he deserves the top ranking universally.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes