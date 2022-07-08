One Piece fan finds Whitebeard’s ‘German’ connection, gets everyone talking

One Piece is one of the most popular and successful shonen animanga series of all time. It has been going on for many years and continues to publish manga weekly while taking off occasionally.

There are numerous social media platforms and forums like Reddit where fans share certain interesting things related to the series. One such fan shared an image of a barber shop in Germany that seems to be inspired by One Piece.

Anime and manga’s popularity has grown substantially and inspired many entrepreneurs to start their own businesses, like restaurants and barber shops inspired by these series.

One Piece: Whitebeard-inspired barber shop located in Germany

One fan, u/shodahunter, shared an image of a barber shop in Germany inspired by One Piece. It was inspired by the Whitebeard Pirates, considered one of the strongest pirate crews ever.

This is because Whitebeard was the only one who could match Gol D. Roger in a fight.

This crew was unique in the sense that it had multiple sections working under one banner. Numerous units were operating in the New World, and these crews would work under the captain of the Whitebeard pirates.

Many fans were asking the whereabouts of this barber shop, hoping to make a stop there at some point when they traveled to Germany. One follower identified that the barber shop was located in Langerwehe.

This area is located in the district of Duren, and fans seemed quite interested since they wanted to visit the shop. Another One Piece follower made an interesting observation about the country it is in and the choice of pirates when naming the store.

This sparked interest in some fans because Whitebeard’s Jolly Roger could cause trouble for the store owner, considering it is Germany.

The reason for this is that the original Jolly Roger for the Whitebeard pirates had a swastika that was tilted and inverted. Despite the Jolly Roger not making any references to the swastika used by the Nazis, it had to be changed, and the new Jolly Roger avoided the swastika.

Fans pointed this out and mentioned that the shop was “on thin ice.”

Another fan mentioned that his country had a One Piece-inspired coffee shop. While the Reddit user didn’t say which country it was in, one could assume that this person was referring to the coffee shop in the United Arab Emirates.

One fan made a Zoro reference by commenting, “3 scissor style”, which is a reference to Zoro’s 3 sword style.

There are plenty of One Piece-inspired restaurants across the world. One of the most popular ones is in Japan, called Baratie. This is the same restaurant where Sanji worked as a substitute head chef.

It is located in the Odaiba area and has a life-size statue of Sanji holding a dish as well.

