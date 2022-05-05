One Piece fan's 3 am bathroom epiphany 'leads to discovery' of Zoro's secret strategy

Recently, Reddit user u/the_toad_can_sing posted his take on why Zoro’s eye has been closed since One Piece’s time skip. The original poster likened his real-life 3 am bathroom experience to something similar to what Zoro faces in the coming years of One Piece.

The theory mainly focuses on adjusting someone’s sight in the dark and how to help themselves see without a powerful light source. As a result, the user feels they’ve finally answered one of One Piece’s greatest questions.

Reddit user thinks they’ve answered greatest post-time-skip One Piece question

As aforementioned, Reddit user u/the_toad_can_sing recently posted their theory on Zoro’s eye to the One Piece subreddit. They likened their real-life experience to what Zoro could potentially be training and preparing his left eye for.

The OP posted that they woke up having to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night. They detailed their habit of putting their hand over their eye as they go to the toilet, as not to be blinded when turning on the lights, then being unable to see immediately after the lights turn off.

They explained that covering their eye allowed their sight to stay adjusted to the dark, so they could see just fine once they left the bathroom. They claimed that, as they went through this routine, an “epiphany washed over” them regarding Zoro’s eye and why it had been shut.

The OP claimed that Mihawk heard from Shanks that Luffy’s crew would eventually clash with Blackbeard, then passed along from the former to Zoro. They then noted that the Straw Hat Swordsman responded to this by closing one eye so he could eventually open it and see in Blackbeard’s darkness.

He emphasized how Luffy’s role as the Sun God and near-limitless powers provided an obvious thematic and practical counter to Blackbeard’s darkness. Reminding readers that Zoro has no such inherent counter, they asserted that Zoro would open his “3 am bathroom eye” and be able to see Blackbeard.

The Reddit user continued by addressing other major theories behind Zoro’s eye. An interesting point they made was regarding the idea that his eye holds a secret power, but it surely would’ve been used against Big Mom and Kaido if this were true.

They called the scar a red herring from Oda, pointing out how visceral and obvious other scars throughout the series are.

In their final words, they surmised that there’s nothing special about Zoro’s eye and that he’s only closing it so he can eventually, one day, see amidst the Dark-Dark Fruit’s powers.

In summation

This latest One Piece theory is certainly interesting, to say the least. Its basis on the creator’s real-life experience at least makes it somewhat plausible, even if the view isn’t exactly all there.

The idea inherently assumes that both Zoro and Luffy will fight Blackbeard, an unlikely scenario, to say the least, given the size of the latter’s crew.

Furthermore, while mundanity is Oda’s style in certain plot situations, Zoro’s eye will likely not be one such occasion. Even if it is, other theories based on real-world science make much more sense, such as those saying Zoro is working on his depth perception and strengthening his right eye.

While this Reddit user’s theory isn’t necessarily flawed, there are certainly better ones out there.

