One Piece fandom divided over the only non-Yonko user of Future Sight Haki

Debates within the One Piece community are common regarding different parts of the beloved anime and manga. A topic that has generated much discussion and dispute is Future Sight Haki, a mighty skill enabling its users to glimpse ahead in time. This ability to foresee the future has divided fans in their viewpoints. While some of the most powerful pirate captains, or Yonko, are known to have this power, only one character who is not a Yonko has been shown to have this ability.

This character is Charlotte Katakuri from the Big Mom Pirates. Katakuri's unique status of possessing Future Sight aside from the Yonko has led to differing opinions among fans. Some argue that Katakuri does not get the recognition his skill with Future Sight deserves.

Katakuri's lack of recognition among One Piece fans

Despite possessing impressive skills and importance to the story, Katakuri frequently faces disrespect from some in the One Piece fan community. One key reason is that aside from the Yonko—Shanks, Luffy, and Kaido—Katakuri is the only known non-Yonko character to wield Future Sight Haki. This positions him among an exclusive group with this extraordinary talent.

However, a few fans downplay Katakuri's value and overlook his accomplishments, arguing he deserves more recognition than given. Supporters of Katakuri argue that he brings more to the table than formidable combat skills—he's also a complex character with layers worth exploring. They appreciate how loyal he is to his family and their ideals, demonstrating strength of character.

Various fan reactions to the comment made on Katakuri

Despite being part of a ruthless pirate crew, Katakuri shows a strong sense of doing what's right and keeping his word. His strict personal code is clear in how far he'll go to protect his siblings and defend the crew's reputation. What's more, Katakuri grows throughout the Whole Cake Island story arc as he faces his own doubts and learns self-acceptance. Fans believe he offers depth beyond fighting talent, deserving recognition for his richness as a character within the One Piece world.

One Piece: Who is Charlotte Katakuri Katakuri?

Katakuri during his fight with Luffy

Charlotte Katakuri is a notable figure within the One Piece universe. As the third-born child of the Charlotte family, he holds a high position within the powerful Big Mom Pirates crew led by their captain, Big Mom. Katakuri serves as one of the Three Sweet Commanders, occupying the role of Minister of Flour.

In this position, he governs over Komugi Island. Standing at an incredible 509 cm in height, his physically imposing stature is further accentuated by his exceptionally muscular physique and unique appearance. All of these distinguishing traits contribute to his formidable reputation throughout the se­ries.

Katakuri in action during Sanji's wedding

Katakuri's Devil Fruit powe­r is one key reason he proves such a tough adversary. As the e­ater of the Mochi Mochi no Mi, a Special Parame­cia Devil Fruit, he can form, control, and change into mochi, a substance like sticky rice cakes. This grants immense versatility in battle since he can mold his mochi into different shapes to unleash formidable assaults.

Paired with his supe­rb fighting talents and Haki mastery, Katakuri poses a se­rious threat for anyone daring to cross him due to his unpre­dictable yet powerful attacks from various mochi cre­ations combined with his other skills.

Final thoughts

The One Piece fandom splits on Katakuri's role, the only non-Yonko with Future Sight. Some fans appreciate his unique abilities, while others downplay his importance. As a Sweet Commande­r and Mochi devil fruit wielder, Katakuri poses a threat. With time, the story may develop his character and shift the fandom's views.