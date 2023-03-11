One Piece fandom mortified after discovering slave tattoo on a fan

While fans of mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece manga series are eagerly waiting for the next chapter, something else has dominated the fandom’s social media presence lately. Earlier this week, Twitter user and apparent series fan @Sxmureye (Samureye) posted a picture of what appears to be an intriguing tattoo they spotted on another series fan.

The fan in question has seemingly gotten a tattoo of one of the most iconic symbols in the series, who being the slave mark of the Celestial Dragons. As many One Piece fans know, a tattoo signifies that its bearer is the property of the ruling class of the series’ world, with even more disturbing implications made by its presence.

One Piece fan’s Celestial Dragon tattoo has others horrified at voluntarily getting such work done

As mentioned above, the tattoo design signifies the mark of the slaves of the Celestial Dragons in the One Piece series. The actual symbol itself is a deconstructed version of a dragon’s hoof, with a round hoofprint in the center being flanked by four toes. The three are on the top side of the hoof, while one is on the bottom directly in the center.

The symbol was first introduced in the Amazon Lily arc, where Snake Princess and former Shichibukai Boa Hancock was revealed to be a former slave of the Celestial Dragons. Her sisters Sandersonia and Marigold were also former slaves, and all three possess the aforementioned symbol on their backs.

One Piece’s Celestial Dragons are shown and known to be some of the cruelest individuals in the entire series, often abusing their slaves to a point taken much too far. There’s also the fact that the symbol’s aforementioned introduction takes place roughly 400 episodes and 500 chapters into the series’ anime adaptation and original manga, respectively.

All of this plays into why readers are so mortified at seeing what appears to be the symbol of the Celestial Dragons donned as a back tattoo on an unknown individual. While some are arguing that it could be the Sheikah Symbol of the Sheikah clan from The Legend of Zelda video game franchise, enough of the tattoo is shown to see that it’s lacking certain elements of that design.

Fans of the series are assuming that the individual in question must know what the symbol they have tattooed signifies, making it an even more interesting decision. While some fans are pointing out that they could just be a fan of Boa Hancock, there are other, better tattoos to get which clearly symbolize a love for the aforementioned ex-Shichibukai.

As a result, readers are mortified beyond belief that a One Piece fan could get such a tattoo drawn on themselves. The opinion of the masses is made abundantly clear in replies to the original post and additional threads started after the image was first shared. For once, the fandom seems to agree en masse on something relative to the series.

