One Piece fans already know what the Buccaneers' crime is (& this theory proves it)

Eiichiro Oda's magnum opus One Piece has captivated audience­s worldwide with its sprawling tale and richly detaile­d world. The epic storyline follows Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat pirates as they sail the­ seas populated by other pirates, powerful Sea Kings, and the Marines. Their final aim is to discover the lege­ndary treasure called the One­ Piece. Their que­st sees no bounds as new frie­nds and fierce foes e­merge to shape the­ir destiny.

This saga has provided subtle­ clues and predictions hinting at the Buccaneers' shadowy past. This a formidable group distinguishe­d by their bigger and stronger build compare­d to average people­ yet smaller than giants. Reade­rs eagerly theorize­ about the serious offense­s committed by the Buccanee­rs against the world, a mystery tease­d by the puzzling Saturn.

The suspense­ heightens as fans immerse­ themselves furthe­r into the plot, yearning for answers promising to disclose­ the grim history of this mysterious faction.

One Piece: Unveiling the mystery behind the Buccaneers and their crime

The Buccaneer clan (Image via X/@writingpanini)

A compelling theory emerges, suggesting that the Buccaneers played a pivotal role in the construction of the Noah, a colossal ship with profound significance. This theory proposes a connection between the Buccaneers, the legendary ship, and a promise made by JoyBoy to Fishman Island.

One Piece: Buccaneers' involvement in building the Noah

Noah's ship (Image via X/@writingpanini)

The theory posits that the Buccaneers, renowned for their physical prowess, were instrumental in constructing the Noah. The massive undertaking, requiring strength akin to giants, points to a deeper connection between the Buccaneers and the ship. The tale of Nika in Buccaneer folklore suggests a profound link to Noah's creation.

The theory proposes that JoyBoy commissioned the construction to save various species from an impending catastrophe like a flood caused by the mythical sea devil, Umibozu on Imu's orders. Meanwhile, the various species include humans, animals, and poneglyphs.

One Piece: Imu's Wrath and the Buccaneers' Crime

Imu as shown in the One Piece anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

The catastrophic flood triggered by Imu led to Noah's construction being deemed a crime by the enigmatic figure. Drawing parallels to Tom building a ship for Roger, the Buccaneers' involvement in Noah's creation became a transgression in the eyes of Imu.

Following this, Zunesha, initially a regular elephant, was meant to be saved by Noah around 800 years ago. However, due to Zunesha's weight, the Noah may have sunk, leading to its current underwater location. This tragic mistake resulted in Zunesha's transformation into a giant elephant and its subsequent sentence to carry Zou, the island inhabited by the Minks.

Final thoughts

The Mink Tribe (Image via Toei Animation)

The theory weaves a compelling narrative around the Buccaneers' crime in One Piece. Their involvement in constructing the Noah for JoyBoy's mission to avert a catastrophic flood led to Imu's wrath and their classification as criminals. The sinking of the Noah and the subsequent fate of Zunesha add layers to the intricate storytelling in Oda's masterpiece.