One Piece fans' Dragon agenda continues after chapter 1112 spoiler

Following the conclusion of the series’ long three-week break, One Piece fans were delighted to see the initial spoilers for chapter 1112 released earlier this week.

While these spoilers technically aren’t considered canon yet, they’ve historically proven very accurate to the official Shueisha release when compared later on. Also, fans are excitedly discussing the spoilers and all the exciting things they mention and set up for the near future.

More specifically, there are two major points that One Piece fans are excited about, with the first being a potential matchup between Gorosei member Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro and Roronoa Zoro. The other is that Saint Marcus Mars, a member of Gorosei, is said to have seen something shocking within Punk Records, which is allegedly how the chapter ends.

While it’s unclear what Mars saw in Punk Records based on currently available spoilers, fans are going out of their way to offer ideas and suggestions on what could’ve been so shocking. Unsurprisingly, the section of One Piece’s fanbase that is pushing the “Dragon agenda” for the Egghead Island arc has its own ideas about what Mars may have seen.

One Piece fanbase’s latest Dragon agenda push may be funniest yet, considering the circumstances

Throughout recent chapters of the Egghead arc, one of the most incessant memes in the One Piece community has been the Dragon agenda trend, and a certain picture has been associated with it.

Essentially, since chapter 1100, fans have been posting this picture of Monkey D. Dragon with a new chapter number on it each week, crossing out the old numbers and asserting that each week will be the week he appears on Egghead.

Also, with Mars having been shocked by something in Punk Records at the end of the latest spoilers, fans are once again bringing the picture back and asserting it’s Dragon who he sees. Unfortunately, however, this exciting idea is just that, with there being no currently available evidence that suggests Dragon has made his way to Egghead in such a short period.

Part of this stems from Dragon being last seen at the Kamabakka Queendom, which is in the “Paradise” region of the Grand Line, while Egghead is in the “New World” section.

In other words, Dragon can’t have traveled quickly enough to make it to Egghead in time by conventional means. While a Devil Fruit or certain technology could mitigate this time, no such information relative to Dragon or the Revolutionary Army has been confirmed.

As an unfortunate result, it seems that the Dragon agenda meme will continue to be just that, given the latest available chapter 1112 spoilers. While additional spoilers could bring new evidence to light that disputes this, fans have no way of knowing for sure until these additional spoilers are released. However, One Piece readers are still having fun with the meme despite their hopes seemingly going unfulfilled for another week.

Fan reaction

As mentioned above, fans are still enjoying themselves in varying ways, with some doing so by commenting on the realisticness of Dragon’s appearance, as seen above. Others are leaning into the bit, adding their inside references or jokes to the ongoing discussion:

“Nah it's a picture of him looking east,” said one fan.

“you know he looking at a monitor showing a colossal sized ancient robot,” said another.

“Dragon fans running outta space on this pic [crying emoji],” said yet another.

“We’re so back with this image, I missed it [crying laughing emoji],” said a fourth.

All in all, it’s clear fans are enjoying the return of the Dragon agenda, either by literally analyzing the chances of his arrival or by contributing to the meme trend in their own way.

