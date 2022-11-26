One Piece: Is Dragon inspired by Vayu, the father of Hindu god Hanuman? Explained

A recent video from YouTube user and reputable One Piece content creator Rocks Review is now asserting that Monkey D. Dragon may have been inspired by a Persian/Hindu god. The video has caused quite a stir amongst the series’ faithful fanbase, becoming a trending topic of discussion as a result.

This latest One Piece theory builds off of a previously established theory that Monkey D. Luffy is based on the Hindu god, Lord Hanuman. Rocks Review then asserts that Monkey D. Dragon, father of Luffy, might be based off of Vayu, the father of Hanuman.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down this latest One Piece theory, and the impact it could have on the story.

One Piece theory paints Dragon as a dangerous, unstoppable wild card just waiting for the right moment

Rocks Review begins their theory by asserting that Luffy is inspired by the Hindu god, Hanuman. The YouTuber then discusses Hanuman’s father, Vayu, explaining to viewers that Vayu is the god of the wind itself. Rocks Review also reminds viewers of the very popular fan theory that Dragon possesses wind powers of some sort.

The One Piece content creator then dives into the Persian mythology surrounding Vayu, explaining that he’s a two-faced god in Persian mythos. They further add that Vayu is the only divine entity who doesn’t completely belong in either a world of darkness or a world of light, explaining how the God will sometimes work with the Lord of Darkness, Angra Mainyu, and sometimes with the Lord of Light, Ahura Mazda.

Rocks Review then compares this to the battle within the One Piece world between the Marines and pirates, with Dragon being an outside, third-party force of his own. The YouTuber highlights how Vayu is known as the calmest god out there, likening this aspect of his personality to the recent reveal of Dragon’s distaste for battle and conflict.

333VIL @333VIL



Hanuman’s 2 fathers:

Vayu: Lord of Winds (Dragon inspiration)

Kesari: Chief of Sugriva Force (Garp inspiration)



Kesari saved holy saints with his fist at a holy location. Kesari’s Wife (Luffy Grandma) was a “celestial nymph”



youtu.be/yPr-ks7piA4 Luffy is based on HanumanHanuman’s 2 fathers:Vayu: Lord of Winds (Dragon inspiration)Kesari: Chief of Sugriva Force (Garp inspiration)Kesari saved holy saints with his fist at a holy location. Kesari’s Wife (Luffy Grandma) was a “celestial nymph” Luffy is based on HanumanHanuman’s 2 fathers:Vayu: Lord of Winds (Dragon inspiration)Kesari: Chief of Sugriva Force (Garp inspiration)Kesari saved holy saints with his fist at a holy location. Kesari’s Wife (Luffy Grandma) was a “celestial nymph”youtu.be/yPr-ks7piA4 https://t.co/Uc724YWc1a

They then point out that when Vayu becomes angry, he’s compared to “a typhoon that is unstoppable in any realm.” This is likely a reference to how Vayu is associated with both - the Lords of Darkness and of Light - meaning that neither entity has the power to stop him when he becomes truly angry.

Rocks Review then likens this to Dragon, saying that the reason he hates battle and conflict so much and is always holding back is because once he gets mad, there’s no stopping him. This could be compared to Dragon being uncontrollable by both the series' Marines and pirates in this yet-to-be-seen state of pure, unadulterated rage.

The theory ends here, with Rocks Review asserting that his claims will indeed prove true before the series’ end. The theory is, overall, very airtight when excluding the fact that it relies on other, pre-established theories. However, the entire house of cards could fall with the simple reveal that Dragon does not have any wind-based Devil Fruit powers or otherwise.

Sanjeev @ooorrruuumaito #ONEPIECE1048

Dammn Oda sensei. Thanks for mentioning HANUMAN JI in one piece. Gomu Gomu no Bajrang Gun

Its freaking crazy that Hanumanji's father is Vayu (Wind) and luffy's dad has wind wind fruit (i guess) Dammn Oda sensei. Thanks for mentioning HANUMAN JI in one piece. Gomu Gomu no Bajrang GunIts freaking crazy that Hanumanji's father is Vayu (Wind) and luffy's dad has wind wind fruit (i guess) #ONEPIECE1048 Dammn Oda sensei. Thanks for mentioning HANUMAN JI in one piece. Gomu Gomu no Bajrang GunIts freaking crazy that Hanumanji's father is Vayu (Wind) and luffy's dad has wind wind fruit (i guess)🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/CngeylBuIL

That being said, it’s an extremely popular and nearly airtight fan theory that Dragon does indeed have wind-based powers.

As a result, this One Piece theory regarding his strength and final role in the story is an exceptional one, pulling upon previously established inspirations for the series and more.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes