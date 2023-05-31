One Piece: Is Gorosei and Imu hype equivalent to Dragon hype? Explored

One Piece’s latest alleged spoilers and raw scans have been steadily released throughout this week, bringing with them an exciting look at the upcoming issue. While fans would be best served taking all of this leaked information with a grain of salt until the issue’s official release corroborates it, such spoilers have historically been proven largely accurate.

Likewise, hype around One Piece’s upcoming release, chapter 1085, is reaching its peak following the release of raw scans and unofficial translations on May 31, 2023. Therein, fans get to see the Reverie flashback reach its climactic moments, showcasing the death of Nefertari Cobra as well as Cobra’s discussion with Imu prior to his death.

Additionally, the spoilers also see the Gorosei and Imu reveal what appear to be their Zoan-type Devil Fruit powers. While the upcoming One Piece chapter appears to only offer a glimpse of them, the moment is nevertheless exciting, adding to their hype as characters. However, given this latest reveal, fans are wondering if the new wave of hype and excitement around them provides equivalent buildup to one of their biggest enemies.

One Piece using Gorosei and Imu’s powers to build them up and Monkey D. Dragon as fighters

Exploring the equivalence

zaki zahi @zakizahi5 #ONEPIECE1085

#حرق_ون_بيس

You're telling me that oda showed us WB N shanks attack , garp attack ( pirate King rival) , N now we see GOROSEI n IMU fighting but MONKEY D DRAGON not yet !!



ODA IS COOKING " FRIED HOLY KNIGHTS " BY PRIME MONKEY D DRAGON . You're telling me that oda showed us WB N shanks attack , garp attack ( pirate King rival) , N now we see GOROSEI n IMU fighting but MONKEY D DRAGONnot yet !!ODA IS COOKING " FRIED HOLY KNIGHTS " BY PRIME MONKEY D DRAGON . #ONEPIECE1085 #حرق_ون_بيس You're telling me that oda showed us WB N shanks attack , garp attack ( pirate King rival) , N now we see GOROSEI n IMU fighting but MONKEY D DRAGON 🐉 😳 not yet !!ODA IS COOKING " FRIED HOLY KNIGHTS " BY PRIME MONKEY D DRAGON . https://t.co/3CPQJk2zTT

For starters, it’s worth explaining why many One Piece fans consider the buildup of the Gorosei and Imu as fighters being equivalent to building Monkey D. Dragon. One of the key reasons for this comes from the equal positions they hold on opposite sides of a battle. Imu and the Gorosei are the leaders of the World Government, while Dragon is the Supreme Commander of the Revolutionary Army.

With the two groups being at war with each other, it would make sense that Dragon is being built up as equivalent to Imu and the Gorosei. In fact, many are asserting that Sabo actually escaping the Gorosei despite being attacked by Imu puts Dragon slightly above them and more equivalent to Imu themselves. This also makes sense given that Sabo is considered Dragon’s second-in-command, as are the Gorosei to Imu.

Likewise, both Imu and the Gorosei as well as Dragon are only having their powers revealed as One Piece moves into and through its final stages. With this in mind, it’s clear that all three are being built up as endgame fighters who are among the strongest in the entire series. Likewise, having one of these endgame combatants show their strength implicitly builds up the others.

Yami - Hikari @YamiHikari666

Imu hype : Dragon hype

Gorosei hype : Dragon hype

Admiral hype : Dragon hype

Shanks hype : Dragon hype

Pirate no. 5432 hype : Dragon hype



We all know Dragon will be top tier but damn, they sound desperate!!



#ONEPIECE1085 Every chapter Dragon Stans:Imu hype : Dragon hypeGorosei hype : Dragon hypeAdmiral hype : Dragon hypeShanks hype : Dragon hypePirate no. 5432 hype : Dragon hypeWe all know Dragon will be top tier but damn, they sound desperate!! Every chapter Dragon Stans:Imu hype : Dragon hypeGorosei hype : Dragon hypeAdmiral hype : Dragon hypeShanks hype : Dragon hypePirate no. 5432 hype : Dragon hypeWe all know Dragon will be top tier but damn, they sound desperate!!#ONEPIECE1085

A similar concept can be seen between Shanks and Dracule “Hawkeye” Mihawk, who are often powerscaled by fans to be in a roughly similar class with one another. Likewise, as one demonstrates their powers, it builds up the other as a similarly equal force in terms of overall strength and abilities.

While there are some nuanced differences between the two groups of characters building each other up, the concept is generally the same. Likewise, it’s clear that any hype for Imu and the Gorosei also serves as hype for Monkey D. Dragon. The only question is exactly when Dragon will finally make his move, proving to fans just how powerful he truly is.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes